Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Fresno, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

Unsplash

5. Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill

Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill has that old-school charm and nostalgia, but it's the food that keeps customers coming back. The Mexican cuisine is delicious, but the Weekend Dream Burger is the most popular and should be tried.

4. Slater's 5050

The passion for burgers, bacon, and beer was the start of it all. But they got even more greatness in store for you with a whole menu chock-full of over-the-top choices. Starters, stacked flatbreads, new burgers, additional bacon-tastic snacks, The Impossible Burger, drinks, and a plethora of beers on tap are all on the menu.

3. Triangle Drive In

Triangle Drive-In is a classic American drive-in where families have shared the experience generation after generation, opened may 1963, and it's considered one of the best burger joints in Fresno, it's been serving Fresno County for 50 years. Their smoothies are out of this world, with genuine, REAL fruit flavors. The burgers are excellent and precisely what burgers should taste like.

2. Brooks Burgers Riverpark

Brooks Burgers is more than just another burger joint; the Brooks family has been in the restaurant and cattle industry for more than 40 years! One of the greatest is the "BROOKSY" BBQ with Applewood Bacon, Fried Onion Stack, Lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, and BBQ sauce.

1. Colorado Grill

The Rocky Mountain with double burger, grilled onions and grilled pastrami braised in BBQ sauce is the top of all. The turkey burger with mustard, ketchup, pickles, and Swiss cheese is also one of the most delectable burgers you'll ever have, thanks to the tender and juicy meat.