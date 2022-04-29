Fresno, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Fresno, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qj2mn_0fOBzLS500
Unsplash

5. Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill

Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill has that old-school charm and nostalgia, but it's the food that keeps customers coming back. The Mexican cuisine is delicious, but the Weekend Dream Burger is the most popular and should be tried.

4. Slater's 5050

The passion for burgers, bacon, and beer was the start of it all. But they got even more greatness in store for you with a whole menu chock-full of over-the-top choices. Starters, stacked flatbreads, new burgers, additional bacon-tastic snacks, The Impossible Burger, drinks, and a plethora of beers on tap are all on the menu.

3. Triangle Drive In

Triangle Drive-In is a classic American drive-in where families have shared the experience generation after generation, opened may 1963, and it's considered one of the best burger joints in Fresno, it's been serving Fresno County for 50 years. Their smoothies are out of this world, with genuine, REAL fruit flavors. The burgers are excellent and precisely what burgers should taste like.

2. Brooks Burgers Riverpark

Brooks Burgers is more than just another burger joint; the Brooks family has been in the restaurant and cattle industry for more than 40 years! One of the greatest is the "BROOKSY" BBQ with Applewood Bacon, Fried Onion Stack, Lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, and BBQ sauce.

1. Colorado Grill

The Rocky Mountain with double burger, grilled onions and grilled pastrami braised in BBQ sauce is the top of all. The turkey burger with mustard, ketchup, pickles, and Swiss cheese is also one of the most delectable burgers you'll ever have, thanks to the tender and juicy meat.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20835 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Athens, GA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Athens, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chemical fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones, synthetic herbicides and insecticides, ammonia, and other additives are all avoided when using organic, local, and natural foods. This is the best kind of burger joint for anyone who is health conscience.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakewood Township, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Lakewood, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bun Burger Kitchen is a neighborhood eatery that serves some interesting cuisine. The meat is cooked to perfection and juicy, and the poppers are sauced and yet moist on the inside while crisp on the exterior.

Read full story
Coral Springs, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Coral Springs, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. BurgerFi is dedicated to giving you the finest burger experience possible. As a result, they serve chef-created, fresh meals in an environmentally responsible setting. They use 100% natural American Angus Beef, they also serve premium Wagyu Beef, cage-free Chicken, award-winning VegeFi Burger, and more!

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Victorville, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Everything is fresh at Apollo Restaurant! For their burgers, they employ Premium American Cattle Beef, which is a combination of three subprimal cuts of beef ground fresh in house everyday and hand molded for juicy burger perfection. Also available are Belgian-style fries, which are hand-cut potatoes fried golden and coated with Italian sea salt.

Read full story
Westminster, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Westminster, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Westminster, CO has a lot to offer, particularly for those who enjoy spending time outside. The city's Butterfly Pavilion, which houses over 1,500 free-flying butterflies, including some from Australia, is one of the city's greatest attractions. The city's burgeoning central district is home to a diverse range of eateries catering to all interests.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy