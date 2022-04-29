Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Honolulu, Hawaii

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Burgers and Things

This burger business is nestled beneath a motorway overpass, on the bottom level of an apartment complex, and is the epitome of a hidden gem. If you want something more traditional, order the Juicy burger, which is braised in homemade jus and served on a toasted bun with bacon or a variety of cheeses.

4. Square Barrels

This beer-and-burger pub, which was inspired by co-owner Hideo Simon's college days, takes his love of the perfect college dinner to the next level, with over 20 beers on tap and burgers served with fresh, house-ground local beef. The signature Drive-Thru burger is a basic 3.5oz ground beef patty served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, and cheese.

3. Fête

The Chaz burger is served for lunch and dinner at Fete, and despite being the only burger option on the one-page menu, it delivers with a meaty blend of short rib, chuck roast, and brisket, creating a magically juicy ground beef patty supplemented with caramelized onions and house-made ketchup on a brioche bun, served with bread-and-butter.

2. The Counter

Although this mainland-based company uses Big Island meat, the Kahala branch offers its unique build-your-own-burger options: jalapeno jack cheese, Korean barbecue sauce, and grilled pineapple, for example. You figured it out.

1. W & M Bar B-Q Burger

If you're searching for a simple, traditional burger, stop by this walk-up restaurant, which has been serving the same recipe since it first opened 75 years ago. This local-style barbecue burger is salty and somewhat sweet, marinated, and not excessively saucy, thanks to a secret teriyaki sauce.

