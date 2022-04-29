Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Indianapolis, Indiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. 317 Burger

The Strawberry Hill (with ghost pepper cheese, strawberry compote, and peanut butter! ), for example, is a novel concoction with old favorites like the All-American Burger. This Broad Ripple burger establishment has something for everyone's taste.

4. Baby’s Indy

Baby's Indy is the place to go if you want a burger with a little glitz and glam. On the menu are smash burgers and fried chicken, as well as a fantastic kids' play area on the terrace. Baby's also hosts a monthly drag show brunch for all ages, which is a must-see!

3. California Burger

Do you have a hankering for a taste of Southern California? California Burger is the closest thing to an Indy burger you'll find, and you won't have to fly. The drive-thru lines at this popular fast-food burger business, which is new to the Indy burger scene, can be long, but the food at the end of the rainbow is completely worth the wait.

2. Punch Burger

From a Thai burger with peanut butter and Asian slaw to the Aloha with pineapple and teriyaki sauce, you'll discover inventive burgers here. If burgers aren't your thing, grilled cheese is a good alternative. You will not be dissatisfied.

1. BRU Burger

BRU Burger creates its own ketchup in-house, and it's the perfect complement to their mouth-watering fries and burgers that are bigger than your head. Choose from a variety of vegetarian and vegan burgers, including impossible burgers and a black bean burger. The menu focuses on the American classic, the burger, and includes burgers, fries, shakes, salads, and appetizers.