Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. SHAKE SHACK

The enormous queues at Shake shack when it first opened in Las Vegas were a tribute to the restaurant's delicious burgers. Shake shack sticks to the basics, serving hamburgers, hot dogs, and the typical sides. Shake shack's meals and restaurants are known for their sustainability and environmental friendliness: 100 percent natural Angus beef, humanely raised and sourced verified, with no hormones or antibiotics.

4. FUKUBURGER

The first gourmet truck in Vegas is here with the local favorite burger. Fukuburger began as a food truck, and it is still one of Las Vegas' most popular food trucks. On a Fuku burger, you'll find flavors like wasabi mayo, teriyaki, and furikake, as well as grilled shiitake mushrooms, pickled red ginger, and habanero kabayaki.

3. STRIPBURGER & CHICKEN

Stripburger is an all-outdoors restaurant with a Strip-side location where you can watch while eating a traditional burger, cheeseburger, or Stripburger's trademark blue cheese burger. The tiny burger sampler comes with three little burgers: blue cheese, whiskey barbecue, and cheddar burgers, all of which are ideal for sharing.

2. BLACK TAP BURGERS & BEER

Big, juicy burgers with all the fixings are the specialty at Black Tap Burgers & Beer. Black Tap also serves chicken meals, salads, milkshakes, and craft beer in addition to its high-quality burgers. The All-American Burger, a generously sized burger with all the customary toppings, to The Greg Norman, created with Wagyu, house buttermilk-dill, blue cheese, and arugula, are just a few of their delectable burgers.

1. HOLSTEINS SHAKES AND BUNS

Holstein's fits right in in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which is equal parts fun, eccentric, and classy. The beer selection is extensive, providing guests with a wide range of alternatives to complement the restaurant's burgers, salads, and other foods. The Classic is exactly what it sounds like for conventional burger fans: lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mayo. If you're looking for something new, try the Al Pastor Burger, which includes al pastor pork, a beef patty, habanero cream, red onion, grilled pineapple, and avocado.