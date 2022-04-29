Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Grind Burger Kitchen

Grind Gourmet Burger Truck debuted in the spring of 2012 and expanded into a permanent site by June of 2014. The B&B burger is the one for Grind. It's one of many standouts in this food truck-turned-neighborhood eatery, made with bacon, brie cheese, and habanero jam.

4. Mussel & Burger Bar

Approach your favorite neighborhood bar and grill with a chef's attitude at Mussel & Burger Bar. Unique, imaginative burgers, as well as gourmet spins on basic bar and grill fare, are on the menu. Made with grass-fed ground beef and Kenny's Gouda cheese, the Local Burger will be the number one of your choice.

3. Game

The Game looks forward to welcoming you to their restaurant, confident that you will appreciate their Exotic Burgers, ice cold craft beers, and impressive bourbon options. Outside dining is offered on the Moose Yard Patio, and their Hunters Lodge has just been refurbished to include covered inside/outside dining, as well as the inside dining area.

2. Burger Boy Diner

Some places are classics, while others are simply ancient. The old Burger Boy had evolved into something else, giving the city one of the few 24-hour options available. Nothing, no matter how innovative, will ever be able to replace the Burger Boy Burger. Onion rings and chili cheese fries are always served on the side.

1. Bambi Bar

When it comes to the Bambi Burger, one of Louisville's most famed dive bars' "nearly renowned" dish, you have a choice of five options: no sides, chips, fries, onion rings, or your choice of appetizer. Regardless of your side choice, the Bambi Burger is garnished with American cheese, onions, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and mayo, just as a classic dive bar burger should be.

