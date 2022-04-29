Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. BABALU TACOS & TAPAS

Baba Burger, you're going to adore it. Along with the natural angus beef, roasted roma tomatoes, wonderfully divine caramelized onions, juicy avocado slices, applewood smoked bacon, and chipotle aioli are served on a fluffy sourdough bread.

4. Dyer’s Burgers

In 1912, the late Elmer "Doc" Dyer founded his own café and began developing a secret cooking procedure for the world-famous burgers that we still offer on Beale Street today. Doc Dyer's immortal frying grease was said to be the "secret." For almost a century, our juicy Dyer's Burgers have been made with this legendary grease, which is squeezed daily.

3. Huey’s

Since 1970, Huey's has been delivering Blues, Brews, and Burgers to Memphis. Huey's is noted for its live music on Sundays, which includes jazz, blues, and even a little rock from local and regional bands. Of course, you may enjoy it with one of the 11 burger options on the menu (including veggie and vegan options), with the "World Famous" Huey Burger topping the list.

2. Tops Bar-B-Q

TOPS has the best flavors when it comes to the ultimate pork sandwich, delectable ribs, or the greatest burger or brisket. Naturally, no TOPS dinner would be complete without the sides, whether you want beans, slaw, potato salad, fries, or chips. An old-school greasy quarter-pound hamburger is a local favorite. It's seasoned with salt and pepper, crushed with a spatula, then, if desired, topped with pulled pork.

1. Memphis Mojo Cafe

Mojo's is a Memphis institution; with a diverse menu, there's something for everyone! The Mojo Cheeseburger is a good option, or try the Byron Donut Burger, which consists of a 6 oz patty, cheese, fried egg, and candied bacon sandwiched between two donuts!