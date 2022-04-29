Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Miami, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Le Chick Miami

The rotisserie chicken at Le Chick is supposed to be the major attraction. It's also enjoyable. But it's the Royale with Cheese, a devious little burger with two juicy smash patties buried in cheddar cheese sandwiched between a fluffy house-baked bun, that steals the show. It tastes a little like an In-N-Out burger and is completely inhaled.

4. Carrot Express

Since its original site in South Beach about 25 years ago, Carrot Express has been associated with healthy eating. We can now applaud the local chain for making burgers a part of a well-balanced diet. A juicy, all-natural turkey patty topped with arugula, avocado, mustard aioli, tomato, and red onion between toasted multigrain buns is our go-to when hunger strikes. It's filling, healthy, and just a bit sinful.

3. PINCH KITCHEN+BAR

One of the few positive developments in recent months is that the Pinch Burger, which was previously only offered for brunch and lunch, is now available every day for every meal served at the restaurant. An eight-ounce special beef blend patty is sandwiched between two brioche buns in the eponymous classic. You'll have the perfect burger with swiss cheese, caramelized onions, aioli, and fries.

2. 109 Burger Joint

Experimentation is the name of the game at this sweet water eatery. Take the "Colombian Voyage," which consists of a beef patty combined with chorizo and layered with chicharrones, a fried egg, and cilantro sauce within an arepa de choclo. The "Mex109," a beef burger topped with jalapeno cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and homemade guacamole.

1. Pincho Factory

The burgers at Pincho Factory are popular. Pincho has become recognized for some fairly weird specialty burgers thanks to a couple of restaurants in South Florida, but the classic Pincho burger, topped with crispy potato chips, are definitely the greatest thing on the menu. The Pipo's Choice Burger is a buttery toasted brioche bun with an Angus beef patty topped with fried plantain chunks, smoked Gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, papitas, and guava ketchup.