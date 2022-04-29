Minneapolis, MN

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Minneapolis, Minnesota

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Parlour

The burger at Parlour is on the opposite end of the spectrum. When it first opened a few years ago, Parlour's burger changed the Twin Cities food market with its upscale atmosphere and unusual cooking method. The chefs at Parlour used a thin burger pattie instead of the traditional thick one, smashing it onto the griddle until it's a juicy, crispy, and burnt pancake of taste.

4. Saint Dinette

Saint Dinette adds terrifying levels of liquid gold to Parlour's smashed and burned technique, which I'm referring to as their house American cheese. The burgers here all look like the picture-perfect photo of a burger you've always wanted to try.

3. Burger Dive on Bay Street

Chef Nick O'Leary transformed the modest kitchen of a famous Twin Cities dive bar, Burger Dive, by crafting a menu of delectable bar snacks and burgers produced from a custom grind. Burgers are, of course, king at Burger Dive, and there are lots of delectable selections to choose from, including the House, Wedge, Nacho, Onion, PBJ, and more! There are few things better than a good dive breakfast, and Bay Street Burger Dive has it.

2. Bull's Horn Food and Drink

Since 1935, this location has been a tavern. Bull's Horn Food and Drink was purchased by Amy and Doug in the spring of 2017 and opened in October. The Sunrise Inn has been the name of the tavern since the 1950s and most likely since 1935. There are no changes to the Bull's Horn Burger, lettuce, pickle, and a special sauce, simply delicious.

1. Brunson's Pub

Brunson’s is a fantastic pub decorated with vintage Hamm's memorabilia. Their meal is outstanding in every way. Everything from tasty chips and dip to cheese curds and wings is available. But, let's face it: you're here for the burgers. The Schweitz Burger and the Bandito are two of their most popular which you must try.

