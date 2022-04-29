Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Port of Call

The Port of Call steakhouse, which opened in 1963 as a quiet, tiny neighborhood restaurant open exclusively at night, has developed into a popular attraction for both locals and tourists. The Port of Call is now known around the world for its burgers and steaks. The best of these are mushroom burgers and mushroom cheeseburgers.

4. The Company Burger

The famous cheeseburger at the Company Burger has no equal; it accomplishes much too much. The patties are created using house-ground Creekstone Farms meat, a hormone-free product that rivals the meaty goodness of steakhouse burgers.

3. Atomic Burger

Joe and Nick, two local lads, have created Atomic Burger, a drive-through burger shop with features you never realized you wanted from a highly corporate and suburban-looking drive-through burger joint. The fast food-style burgers, which are made from house-ground and seasoned beef, are the best.

2. La Petite Grocery

Chef/Owner of La Petite Grocery and Justine in New Orleans, Chef Justin Devillier is the 2016’s James Beard Award winner Best Chef: South. The " La Petite's Cheeseburger" is a local favorite, with house pickles, onion marmalade, arugula, whole grain mustard, aioli, gruyère, and freshly cut fries.

1. Sammy's Food Services & Deli

No meat served at Sammy's has ever been frozen, not even the large juicy chicken wings served fried as a lunchtime favorite, or the smoked pig necks used to season everything from the wonderful white and red beans to the smothered cabbage, a Wednesday special. It offers a burger that rivals many steakhouse burgers. Sammy's patty has real weight and the tangy fragrance of a rib-eye.