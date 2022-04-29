Oakland, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Oakland, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03foc8_0fO8VhPr00
Unsplash

5. Chop Bar

You've probably heard about their legendary Bloody Mary with bacon, but Chop Bar's burger is just as good. Preferred Meats' house-ground chuck is grilled to a perfect medium rare and topped with bacon, avocado, sliced heirloom tomatoes, and aioli on Acme Kaiser Bread.

4. Clove and Hoof

Analiesa Gosnell and John Blevins' butcher shop/restaurant has nailed the burger in particular. The C&H Burger is produced with Jenner Farms grass-fed beef from Etna, CA, and consists of two four-ounce patties covered with pimento cheese, caramelized onion, deliciously tangy pickles, and pickle mayo on a potato pepper bun.

3. Limewood Bar & Restaurant

Limewood makes a terrific burger and tosses in a view for free, which is unusual for a hotel restaurant to make a best-burger list. A grass-fed burger with sharp cheddar, creamed horseradish, and lettuce is served on a potato bun. That is all there is to it. Put just basic garnishes to complement the nicely grilled medium-rare meat.

2. Park Burger

Park Burger is one of those burger places that have become a local hangout. It has a down-home vibe to it and is quite relaxed and pleasant. The menu is extensive, consisting primarily of several types of burgers, but there are also salads and sides, including superb hand-cut Kennebec potato fries.

1. The Golden Squirrel

The Golden Squirrel is exactly what a gastropub should be: a relaxed, pleasant setting with great beer and an equal emphasis on food. The choice of Masami beef, an American Wagyu steak that is deliciously fatty and tasty at nearly any temperature, merits the "gastro" name in the case of this burger.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20835 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Athens, GA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Athens, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chemical fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones, synthetic herbicides and insecticides, ammonia, and other additives are all avoided when using organic, local, and natural foods. This is the best kind of burger joint for anyone who is health conscience.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakewood Township, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Lakewood, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bun Burger Kitchen is a neighborhood eatery that serves some interesting cuisine. The meat is cooked to perfection and juicy, and the poppers are sauced and yet moist on the inside while crisp on the exterior.

Read full story
Coral Springs, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Coral Springs, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. BurgerFi is dedicated to giving you the finest burger experience possible. As a result, they serve chef-created, fresh meals in an environmentally responsible setting. They use 100% natural American Angus Beef, they also serve premium Wagyu Beef, cage-free Chicken, award-winning VegeFi Burger, and more!

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Victorville, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Everything is fresh at Apollo Restaurant! For their burgers, they employ Premium American Cattle Beef, which is a combination of three subprimal cuts of beef ground fresh in house everyday and hand molded for juicy burger perfection. Also available are Belgian-style fries, which are hand-cut potatoes fried golden and coated with Italian sea salt.

Read full story
Westminster, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Westminster, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Westminster, CO has a lot to offer, particularly for those who enjoy spending time outside. The city's Butterfly Pavilion, which houses over 1,500 free-flying butterflies, including some from Australia, is one of the city's greatest attractions. The city's burgeoning central district is home to a diverse range of eateries catering to all interests.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy