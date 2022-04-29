Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Oakland, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Chop Bar

You've probably heard about their legendary Bloody Mary with bacon, but Chop Bar's burger is just as good. Preferred Meats' house-ground chuck is grilled to a perfect medium rare and topped with bacon, avocado, sliced heirloom tomatoes, and aioli on Acme Kaiser Bread.

4. Clove and Hoof

Analiesa Gosnell and John Blevins' butcher shop/restaurant has nailed the burger in particular. The C&H Burger is produced with Jenner Farms grass-fed beef from Etna, CA, and consists of two four-ounce patties covered with pimento cheese, caramelized onion, deliciously tangy pickles, and pickle mayo on a potato pepper bun.

3. Limewood Bar & Restaurant

Limewood makes a terrific burger and tosses in a view for free, which is unusual for a hotel restaurant to make a best-burger list. A grass-fed burger with sharp cheddar, creamed horseradish, and lettuce is served on a potato bun. That is all there is to it. Put just basic garnishes to complement the nicely grilled medium-rare meat.

2. Park Burger

Park Burger is one of those burger places that have become a local hangout. It has a down-home vibe to it and is quite relaxed and pleasant. The menu is extensive, consisting primarily of several types of burgers, but there are also salads and sides, including superb hand-cut Kennebec potato fries.

1. The Golden Squirrel

The Golden Squirrel is exactly what a gastropub should be: a relaxed, pleasant setting with great beer and an equal emphasis on food. The choice of Masami beef, an American Wagyu steak that is deliciously fatty and tasty at nearly any temperature, merits the "gastro" name in the case of this burger.