Tampa, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Tampa, Florida

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Datz - South Tampa

When the restaurant launched the Amazon Warrior Burger, it made ripples in the food world. Two beef patties, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onions were served on red, yellow, and blue buns with cheese stars on top. Their Mac & Cheese Burger is a hero in its own right.

4. Burger Culture

Burger Culture is a bare-knuckle assault on the senses. The food truck, which is always stationed in the Harley Davidson Parking Lot on Dale Mabry, boasts a diverse menu. With their steak and eggs on a waffle sandwich, you can start your day off right, lunch like a pro with their granny grilled cheese, and finish off any meal with their amazing beef and cheese empanadas.

3. BurgerFi

BurgerFi has made a name for itself in the Tampa food scene. The gourmet burger chain debuted in 2011 and has since gotten rave reviews in every location where it has expanded. A double Wagyu and brisket blend burger with homemade candied bacon-tomato jam, truffle aioli, and aged swiss cheese is featured in this dish.

2. Goody Goody Burgers

In 2016, Goody Goody made a victorious comeback to Tampa. Richard Gonzmart, the current owner of the popular Tampa restaurant, went to great lengths to guarantee that the new rendition stayed true to the original concept. Goody Goody at Hyde Park has the comfort food you're searching for, whether it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The original Goody Goody Burger POX, cooked with fresh Florida beef, pickles, onions, and the restaurant's secret sauce, is a must-try.

1. The Mermaid Tavern

They make their food on the spot, rather than having it prepared ahead of time. There are no additional hormones, medications, or preservatives in their meals. The delectable beast is their sweet meat burger on a brioche bun, grass-fed burger with Asian pear, ginger, pomegranate molasses, bacon, and goat cheese.

