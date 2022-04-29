Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Serial Grillers

Serial Grillers is a quick service restaurant that specializes in American cuisine and craft beer. In 2012, it began as a food truck and immediately gained popularity in Tucson, Arizona. They are well-known for their burger-making prowess. Adding bacon, guacamole, Jack cheese, and chipotle mayo to their burgers is amazing, on top of the outstanding grilling.

4. Graze Premium Burgers

Because of its consistently well-cooked and well-presented burgers, Graze Premium Burgers is one of Tucson's favorite burger spots. The service is always prompt and kind, and they even serve alcohol to accompany their burgers. Extensive, delicious and with lots of potatoes, Graze's burger confirmed how our favorite comfort food is worth an entire restaurant.

3. Zinburger

There's something wonderful about sharing a juicy burger and crisp-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside fries with the people you care about. Comfort food, like a velvety Double Chocolate milkshake combined with a Classic Diner Burger, is a great way to start.

2. Amigos Burgers and Beer

Amigos Burgers may be Tucson's best kept secret, despite not being as well-known as the other burger businesses on this list. The beef patties are cooked to your preference, and the burger's fixings are fresh and high-quality.

1. Divine Bovine Burgers

Unique burgers created with fresh ground beef and premium toppings, served on a freshly baked bun. All burgers are created with a proprietary USDA Choice Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib combination! One of the best dishes is the ‘Divine Bovine’ with garlic dill pickles, tomato jam, sherry-buttered onions, white cheddar, bacon, and divine sauce. Get yourself a bucket or, better yet, share one with a friend!