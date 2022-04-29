Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Brownie’s Hamburger Stand

Brownie's Hamburger Stand, a Tulsa eating staple since 1956, maintains the same design and ambience as when it first opened. Brownie's Old Fashioned burgers, house-made root beer, and coconut pie are just a few of the reasons you'll be craving them after your visit.

4. Howdy Burger

Howdy Burger has two locations: one within Mother Road Market and one on 11th Street with a drive-thru. Their concept is to pay homage to the legendary roadside burger stalls that used to feed hungry travelers. The iconic double patty cheeseburgers and fries are available, as well as their delicious rodeo sauce. Prairie Creek Farm also provides all of their eggs and bacon.

3. Society Burger

Because it's owned by the same individuals who brought us Rib Crib, you can count on it to be tasty and consistent. They prepare their own pickles and serve some very delicious milkshakes. They also get their buns from the well-known Pancho Anaya Bakery in the neighborhood.

2. Ike’s Chili

Ike's has evolved with Tulsa through the years, from oilfield days to modern days, where some say the best bowl of chili in Tulsa can still be found. However, you may not be aware that they offer a variety of delicious burgers, like the Jalapeno Bacon Burger, Hickory Burger, and the original Ike's Burger.

1. PRHYME Downtown Steakhouse

PRHYME, an elegant and sophisticated take of the American steakhouse, is the brainchild of award-winning Chef Justin Thompson. PRHYME, located in Tulsa's famous Tulsa Arts District, provides the best service and quality in the city. The Bleu Burger, with portobello mushrooms, a crispy onion ring, and garlic aioli, is one of their famous.