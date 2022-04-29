Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Wichita, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Ty's Diner

Ty's Diner in Wichita, Kansas, is a 60-year-old hamburger shop, not a diner. The type of burger business where customers queue for the majority of the few hours Ty's is open each day. Burgers, cheeseburgers, chicken strips, and chicken fried steak, pork tenderloin, and a half-dozen additional items are on the menu. The French fries are cut fresh every day and the hamburgers are hand shaped from ground beef brought each morning.

4. Dempsey's Burger Pub

Fresh angus beef from Creekstone Farms in Arkansas, Kansas, as well as fresh bread from Kansas City's Farm to Market Bread Co. ON REQUEST, BLACK ANGUS BURGERS with mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli, pretzel bun, Maytag bleu cheese, shallot marmalade, pepper pure, jalapenos, banana peppers, or hot wing sauce It is all up to you.

3. Bill’s Charcoal Grill

Bill's Charcoal Grill has been serving up the best grilled burgers, hot dogs, sausages, steaks, and more since 1987. Try their Special Burger, which comes with a hot link and extra cheese or chili burger with sweet potato fries on the side. Definitely a fan favorite!

2. Fizz Burgers & Bottles

Except for the ketchup, Fizz Burgers & Bottles makes everything from scratch. For its burgers, fries, sandwiches, salads, and one-of-a-kind sauces, they exclusively employ high-quality products. They not only produce their own pickles, but they also found the greatest cucumbers in Wichita to create them with.

1. Calvin's Hamburger Haven

Calvin's Hamburger Haven serves up delicious burgers. Excellent fries. The chili cheese burger is always a hit with the crowd! Perfectly cooked burgers, just the correct amount of cheese, not-too-large buns, and chili worthy of Texas! Also, if you try the Hawaiian Burger, you will be blown away.