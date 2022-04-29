Wichita, KS

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Wichita, Kansas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ese5p_0fO7vGdf00
Unsplash

5. Ty's Diner

Ty's Diner in Wichita, Kansas, is a 60-year-old hamburger shop, not a diner. The type of burger business where customers queue for the majority of the few hours Ty's is open each day. Burgers, cheeseburgers, chicken strips, and chicken fried steak, pork tenderloin, and a half-dozen additional items are on the menu. The French fries are cut fresh every day and the hamburgers are hand shaped from ground beef brought each morning.

4. Dempsey's Burger Pub

Fresh angus beef from Creekstone Farms in Arkansas, Kansas, as well as fresh bread from Kansas City's Farm to Market Bread Co. ON REQUEST, BLACK ANGUS BURGERS with mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli, pretzel bun, Maytag bleu cheese, shallot marmalade, pepper pure, jalapenos, banana peppers, or hot wing sauce It is all up to you.

3. Bill’s Charcoal Grill

Bill's Charcoal Grill has been serving up the best grilled burgers, hot dogs, sausages, steaks, and more since 1987. Try their Special Burger, which comes with a hot link and extra cheese or chili burger with sweet potato fries on the side. Definitely a fan favorite!

2. Fizz Burgers & Bottles

Except for the ketchup, Fizz Burgers & Bottles makes everything from scratch. For its burgers, fries, sandwiches, salads, and one-of-a-kind sauces, they exclusively employ high-quality products. They not only produce their own pickles, but they also found the greatest cucumbers in Wichita to create them with.

1. Calvin's Hamburger Haven

Calvin's Hamburger Haven serves up delicious burgers. Excellent fries. The chili cheese burger is always a hit with the crowd! Perfectly cooked burgers, just the correct amount of cheese, not-too-large buns, and chili worthy of Texas! Also, if you try the Hawaiian Burger, you will be blown away.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20835 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Athens, GA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Athens, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chemical fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones, synthetic herbicides and insecticides, ammonia, and other additives are all avoided when using organic, local, and natural foods. This is the best kind of burger joint for anyone who is health conscience.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakewood Township, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Lakewood, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bun Burger Kitchen is a neighborhood eatery that serves some interesting cuisine. The meat is cooked to perfection and juicy, and the poppers are sauced and yet moist on the inside while crisp on the exterior.

Read full story
Coral Springs, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Coral Springs, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. BurgerFi is dedicated to giving you the finest burger experience possible. As a result, they serve chef-created, fresh meals in an environmentally responsible setting. They use 100% natural American Angus Beef, they also serve premium Wagyu Beef, cage-free Chicken, award-winning VegeFi Burger, and more!

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Victorville, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Everything is fresh at Apollo Restaurant! For their burgers, they employ Premium American Cattle Beef, which is a combination of three subprimal cuts of beef ground fresh in house everyday and hand molded for juicy burger perfection. Also available are Belgian-style fries, which are hand-cut potatoes fried golden and coated with Italian sea salt.

Read full story
Westminster, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Westminster, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Westminster, CO has a lot to offer, particularly for those who enjoy spending time outside. The city's Butterfly Pavilion, which houses over 1,500 free-flying butterflies, including some from Australia, is one of the city's greatest attractions. The city's burgeoning central district is home to a diverse range of eateries catering to all interests.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy