Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Long Beach, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit is easy to form and has been for many people for a long time. It's a place where you can get a burger and fries. Cheese, bacon, and avocado slices can all be added. The burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, mayonnaise, and pickles on the side. The bread is toasted, resulting in a soft and crispy texture. It comes with fries and a drink if you order it as part of a combo dubbed "The Original," which is important for The Habit burger.

4. Slater’s 50/50

It's a nice drive down the coast to Huntington for seasonal specialties like the Bloody Mary Burger, which is a big, fat, juicy "Sterling Silver" ground beef beauty flavored with Worcestershire and Tabasco, topped with grilled tomatoes, a garlic-olive tapenade, with bacon vodka sauce, served on a bacon pretzel bun, and stabbed with a celery stalk.

3. Ellie’s

It may seem strange to declare that a Southern Italian restaurant in Long Beach delivers the best burgers, but it's the truth. The Flannery grass-fed beef is so flavorful yet so simply prepared that it's difficult to pinpoint where all of the delicious flavors come from.

2. Congregation Ale House

Always Long Beach residents have flocked to this downtown tavern. Tourists, on the other hand, are only now discovering one of the city's best-kept secrets. There are a range of tantalizing burgers to pick from on their menu. We've tasted a couple and they're all quite good, so you'll have to go there and make your own taste test.

1. Plunge

Plunge has a wide range of options, from falafel burgers to Gouda burgers, all with their own distinct flavors and delights. For example, their Gouda burger comes with handmade pickles. Plunge's burgers are some of the greatest in Long Beach because of their meticulous attention to detail. Oh, and if that wasn't enough, the restaurant has a prime location with views of the Pacific Ocean.

