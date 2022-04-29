Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. BURGER STEVENS

Burger stevens' burger was a study in perfect construction: thin burger, crisp lettuce, tomato, raw onion, special sauce, and from there you can add bacon, avocado, fried egg, jalapeno, and an extra patty. Cooked on a flat top griddle with a nice firm crust and wrapped in a paper package, burger stevens' burger was a study in perfect construction: thin burger, crisp lettuce, tomato, raw onion, special sauce, and from there you.

4. EXPATRIATE

Expatriate's is the only burger that didn't fall into the double-patty-saucey-no-vedge category of burgers that shook me to my core. The burger is a work of art, with its precise scale, minimalist garnishes of two ghostly white onion slices, and dramatic contrasting primary colors of red ketchup and yellow mustard.

3. POLLO BRAVO

Pollo Bravo is a North Portland fast-casual neighborhood restaurant that serves Spanish-style rotisserie chicken with dipping sauces and a range of seasonal tapas. The romesco sauce on this burger is addicting, and it's topped with thinly sliced avocado and sprouts on a delicious black-sesame seeded bun.

2. GRAIN AND GRISTLE

Ben Meyer , Alex Ganum and Marcus Hoover opened Grain & Gristle in the Sabin neighborhood in 2010 with the goal of bringing farm-to-table meals and fine beer to the area. Exquisite deviled eggs and boquerones, delicious mussels and a lamb-neck French Dip sandwich, and one of Portland's best burgers are all available.

1. BLESS YOUR HEART BURGERS

Bless Your Heart Burger, located on Pine Street Market, features the burger of my youth, poshed up a touch. It's not a gastropub burger; instead, it's a cozy, divey burger that's extremely tasty. It's served on potato bread that fits the burger wonderfully. It comes with Duke's mayonnaise, brown mustard, ketchup, shredded lettuce, sweet onions, handmade pickles, and American cheese in a single or double serving.