Virginia Beach, VA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Virginia Beach, Virginia

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. No Frill Bar and Grill

With a variety of superb burger options, the Over The Top Burger is a definite standout: fried egg, Canadian bacon, American cheese, and a beer battered onion ring. Hard woods and granite fill the area, which is bathed in soft lighting. The No Frill Bar and Grill on Laskin Road at Hilltop North Shopping Center in Virginia Beach has a retro style outside and a casual yet classy appeal within. The No Frill Grill offers full service, a spacious, pleasant interior, chef-created dinner specials, wine lists, and a unique assortment of handcrafted desserts, just like its Norfolk counterpart.

4. Chicks Oyster Bar

There are several unique burgers here, including a crab-topped burger, The Moby Dick (two patties, bacon, egg, and cheese), and The Inferno (two patties, bacon, egg, and cheese). Like with the Double Bypass Burger, attempt their Clear the Plate and Walk Out with a Chick's Tee contest: get The Defibrillator Ready!!! Lettuce, Tomato, Hickory Bacon, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cajun Fried Haystacks & Jalapenos, and a Mountain of Hand Cut Fries.

3. The Big Grill

This place has a great range of unusual and inexpensive burgers. The Carolina In My Mind Burger is pictured above, but the Walk Like a Zombie Burger is a standout, including two 1/4-pound patties on a pile of fries, all drenched in a terrifying quantity of homemade chili, onions, and melted cheddar-jack cheese, then topped with awful chunks of bacon.

2. Chops Seafood & Steak

Chops, which is known for their steak and seafood specialties, has another unexpected top 5 burger. Chops serves up some of the greatest burgers on the beach. Chops is a great spot to celebrate any occasion or just get up with friends for a few burger dinners and cocktails, and one of the first things you should do is taste one of their burgers, the traditional Chops Burger and Fries.

1. Murphy's Irish Pub

Murphy's Irish Pub is not only the best Irish pub in the resort region, but it's also a fantastic burger joint. At the seaside, Murphy's has a stellar reputation for superb food and exciting entertainment. The Murphy's Angus burger, topped with melted Provolone cheese and Canadian bacon, is a must-try. It's one of their most popular dishes.

