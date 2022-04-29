Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Albuquerque, New Mexico

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. The Grill on San Mateo

Customers are treated like family at this family-run burger shop. They provide chicken and vegetarian burgers in addition to beef burgers, so there's something for everyone. Get the papa burger with a side of their homemade salsa, which is fantastic.

4. Grassburger

For years, a family with food allergies and a desire to eat more sustainably struggled to find a location to eat burgers that they felt good about. Vegan burgers made with nutritious foods like quinoa and black beans, 100 percent grass-fed beef farmed responsibly and humanely in the United States; simple clean cuisine that works for everyone, tastes amazing, and makes an impact!

3. Holy Cow Burger

One of Albuquerque's top places to get a specialty burger is Holy Cow Burgers. It's unlikely that you won't find something you like, but if you don't, you can always make your own burger. The Fried Avocado Burger and the Jalapeno Burger are two of the most popular burgers here.

2. 5 Star Burgers

Five Star Burgers takes a unique approach to burgers. Since 2008, it has been supplying All Natural, Hormone-Free, and Antibiotic-Free Beef, long before it became fashionable. They use only the best Black Angus Beef from humanely raised cattle, and grind their meat everyday to keep it delicate and tasty.

1. Rustic on the Green

Freshly ground chuck, local Fano bread, and made-to-order premium burgers! At Green Jeans Farmery, Kelly Adams, proprietor of the local food truck Rustic 505, will open a 480-square-foot restaurant. Rustic on the Green will follow in the footsteps of his food truck, which will continue to travel around Albuquerque.