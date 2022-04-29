Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in San Francisco, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Causwells

In the Marina, Causwells' award-winning burger is a true phenomenon. With its thin char-grilled patties and precisely melted cheese, the patty has been compared to a beefed-up In-N-Out Double Double. The house sauce and crispy onions add a lovely finishing touch to this chaotic venture.

4. Garaje

The Garaje's Drive-In Burger is a delicious, nostalgic favorite. This burger, which comes with a single or double patty for those with really huge appetites, has gone from off-the-radar to full-on frenzy in terms of burger accolades, so go after it fast.

3. Gott’s Roadside

The Gott's Roadside burger is a thicker version of the standard all-American patty. The extra-soft egg buns come from Panorama Bakery, and the 1/3-pound patties are prepared from a unique combination of Niman Ranch cattle. The secret sauce, on the other hand, is a closely guarded secret.

2. Pearl’s Deluxe Burger

Pearl's is a family-run diner that has been established for nearly 20 years and is named after the owner's grandmother. The burgers are made with grass-fed beef, turkey, and bison, and the "deluxe" is a half-pound burger, while the "small deluxe" is a quarter-pound burger. The Bula burger, topped with Swiss, bacon, pineapple, and teriyaki, is a fan favorite.

1. Red's Java House

There is no other distinct experience that compares to having a sunny, windy lunch at Red's, where time has stopped since 1955. The burgers (and hot dogs) are served on thick sourdough bread with mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, and onions (no ketchup), and are best paired with a basket of fries.