Oklahoma City, OK

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Patty Wagon

Patty Wagon gourmet burger restaurant proudly delivering 100% fresh, local, grass-fed beef and fresh hand-cut fries cooked to order! It's all about the Jailhouse Blues burger: Delicious melted blue cheese crumbles, crisp, thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise cover a single burger.

4. The Garage Burgers & Beer

The Garage Burgers & Beer it's a small business with a few decent locations, all of which serve up fantastic burgers. Bison, turkey, and Angus beef burgers, fork-and-knife hotdogs, tacos, and fresh cut fries are all available at The Garage. Oh, and there's beer. There was a lot of beer.

3. S&B’s Burger Joint

S&B's serves you the greatest burgers and sliders in OKC (many award winners!) in a variety of unique flavors you won't find anywhere else. Not in the mood for a burger? Hand-breaded chicken tenders, delectable fresh salads, and Keto, Vegan, and Gluten-Free alternatives are also available. S&B's will satisfy any appetite!

2. The Cow Calf-Hay

Here's the thing: to say it's delectable is an understatement. The Cow Calf-Hay has juicy burgers, all delicious, and when served with a side of crispy French fries, they're even better. Without the freshest of ingredients, this level of delectability is impossible to achieve. It's a neighborhood restaurant that prides itself on serving 100% fresh, never frozen Premium Black Angus Beef.

1. Republic Gastropub

Republic Gastropub achieves the ideal balance of terrific energy, great food, and craft beer. Each morning, the quality Black Angus beef burgers are hand patted and served on a toasted pretzel bun. The signature burger, with caramelized onion-apple wood smoked bacon relish, bleu, gruyere, arugula, and a fried egg, is a must-order. It'll be washed down with a selection of 100 beers.

20835 followers

