Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Washington, D.C.

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Boomer's Drive-In

Boomer's Drive-In, which opened in 1989 in Bellingham, is a cherished drive-in that attracts both locals and visitors. The restaurant is noted for its juicy burgers and creamy milkshakes, and is consistently named the best burger in Bellingham. Guests can choose from a variety of burgers, including the namesake burger, The Big Boom.

4. Fat Smitty’s

Fat Smitty's is a Discovery Bay tradition that serves scrumptious burgers to hungry diners. It is family-owned and run. The facade of this burger business, which is eclectic, contains numerous big statues, including a burger, and an ice cream cone.

3. L’il Woody’s

Lil Woody's Burgers & Shakes isn't just another burger establishment. Every day, their crew provides quality and inventive fast and fresh meals and snacks. Try the crack fries, which come with a little side of milkshake to dip them in. The burgers are produced entirely of grass-fed beef from the Pacific Northwest.

2. Pick-Quick

Jay Adolph and Henriette Olsen launched the first PICK-QUICK Drive In in Fife in 1949, serving grilled burgers, fresh fries, and creamy milkshakes. The burger business was an instant hit thanks to hand scooped ice cream, fresh milkshakes, and bottled soda pop. Regular hamburgers and cheeseburgers with one, two, or even three patties, as well as a variety of additional products, are available to diners.

1. Wisconsinburger

WISCONSINBURGER is a Spokane, Washington-based restaurant that opened in April of 2014. WISCONSINBURGER, like many burger establishments in the Midwest, is focused on providing a juicy, pure beef burger. Every morning, all of their beef is freshly ground on site from Washington Premium Angus. There are no frozen patties in our house! Alpine Bakery, another fantastic local business, makes its delicious artisan buns from scratch in Spokane.