Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Cortez Seafood and Cocktail

The Cortez is fresh seafood and small plates experience with a rotating menu of tropical cocktails inspired by our culinary adventures and Mexican-American roots. The menu of Executive Chef Oscar Diaz is inspired by his weekly visits to the farmer's market and the bounty brought in by a local fisherman. The difference is made by a smash burger deluxe on the Cortez menu with crispy leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, crunchy house pickles, onion, and Cortez sauce.

4. Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing

For years, this renowned spot was famed for its patio and unrivaled views of the metropolitan skyline. For delicious cuisine and beer, including the Wye Hill Burger, visit Wye Hill Kitchen + Brewing in downtown Raleigh. Double cheeses (cheddar and Gouda), fried green tomatoes, bacon, and chipotle crème are all included in the 1/3-pound burger.

3. Whiskey Kitchen

The lamb burger is the way to go at Whiskey Kitchen, and it's been on the menu since the beginning. On brioche bread, the burger consists of a lamb patty, sheep's cheese, tomato, vesta aioli, and mint. Vesta aioli gives it a wonderful tip, while mint and basil give it a nice freshness. You can also order a classic specialties cocktail to accompany your meal.

2. Mandolin

Mandolin has its roots in the South, but it draws influences from all over the world. The food is fresh and local, the music is American, and the restaurant is run by a family dedicated to offering world-class food, wine, and spirits in a warm and inviting environment. It's made with 75 percent Angus beef and 25 percent pork belly, and its next level when served with blue cheese bacon ranch, smoked onions, and lettuce on a Grace Brioche bun with Mandolin fries.

1. MoJoe's Burger Joint

Every day, they hand-patty their Premium Sterling Silver beef, and you can choose from 6 or 10 ounces, or a one-pound freshly grilled "Hall of Fame" burger. They have a lot of topping options! They provide a comprehensive menu of delicious wings, classic sandwiches, and fresh salads in addition to their award-winning burgers.

