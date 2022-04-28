Austin, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Austin, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5.DAI DUE

The delicious Dry-Aged Wagyu Cheeseburger at Dai Due is a must-try on any list of Austin's top burgers. Imagine two thin, dry-aged wagyu patties, both cheese-coated and topped with sauce especial, dill pickles, and onions, all served on a dreamy handmade bun. The flavor of this burger is fantastic, and the fries and beet ketchup on the side are equally delicious.

4.JACOBY’S

Jacoby's burger is a timeless and classic. Their dry-aged beef patty is the show-stopper, boasting unrivaled flavor and juiciness. When ordering a burger at Jacoby's, you can add avocado, bacon, mushrooms, or a fried egg, but this burger is completely self-contained. Order your burger medium-rare, and don't forget to spare room for their delicious hand-cut fries. Make reservations because their patties are one of the best in town!

3.LEROY AND LEWIS BARBECUE

Because Leroy & Lewis is one of our favorite Austin restaurants, it's no surprise that their burger is one of the greatest. This burger is all about the smoked akaushi brisket patty, which is covered in the same cracked black pepper coating that brisket is known for. The end result is a smokey, thick, juicy patty with so much flavor that you'll nearly forget about the rest of the burger (cheese, grilled onion, and a killer sauce). This burger can sell out quickly on weekends and busy days, as is typical with barbecue food trucks, but we promise its well worth the extra effort to get one.

2.CLARK’S OYSTER BAR

If you spend any time talking to Austin foodies or a few days scrolling through Austin food photos on Instagram, you'll notice that everyone is talking about Clark's Oyster Bar's Pan Roasted Black Angus Burger. We're typically wary of food that appears to be this appealing, but trust us when we say that this burger is every bit as tasty as it appears! You can't help but swoon when you bite into this dish, which comes with a gribiche sauce and Clark's rosemary fries. It lives up to the reputation and is without a doubt one of Austin's best burgers.

1. KALIMOTXO

Walking into Kalimotxo gives you a sense of what to expect from their burger: an upgraded, chef-crafted experience based on open-hearth grilling. Kalimotxo is a small plate Spanish-influenced cocktail bar that shares a kitchen with Hestia, a restaurant known for its large 20-foot open hearth. The Kali Burger is made with a wagyu patty, caramelized onions, mushroom aioli, and Mahon cheese, which is a wonderfully melty, buttery cow's milk cheese from Spain that pairs perfectly with this burger.

