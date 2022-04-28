Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Los Angeles, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ntnV_0fMylgA500
Unsplash

5. Monty's Good Burger

Monty's Good Burger is a plant-based idea created by a group of friends who couldn't think of a better location to express their love for real, high-quality cuisine. Opened in Southern California in the summer of 2018, has now served over 2 million burgers. Organic draft sodas prepared with pure cane sugar, sparkling house-made lemonade, house-made sauces, and scrumptious signature Organic Oat milk Shakes are all on the menu.

4. Original Tommy's World Famous Hamburgers.

Tom Koulax established Tommy's in 1946. Tom, the son of Greek immigrants, tried his hand at a variety of businesses before opening his first stand near Beverly and Rampart Boulevards in Los Angeles. Their 100 percent beef patties, Tommy's custom sharp American cheese blend, fresh chopped onions, freshly cut beefsteak tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and Tommy's famous all beef chili are all available.

3. Hawkins House Of Burgers

For decades, Hawkins House of Burgers has been a fixture in the Watts district of Southeast Los Angeles. Burgers, hotdogs, chili dogs, and a variety of healthy options are available, ranging from classic to spatiality.

2. The Fix Burger

Since 2008 they welcome both meat eaters and vegans! Angus Beef, Buffalo, Impossible Patties, and a Whole Lot More! Popular Recipes are “Fix on Fire”, “VEGAN Truffle Magic Shrooms”, “Grass-fed Beef Burger”, and “Silver Lake Burger”.

1. Cassell’s Hamburgers

It all started in 1948, when Al Cassell launched Cassell's Hamburgers, which quickly became a Los Angeles institution His enthusiasm for the hamburger goes on, since he is famous for grinding fresh beef every day and preparing his own mayonnaise.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
19712 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Plano, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Plano, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Paired with the area’s tropical climate and diverse population, it’s no wonder there are so many options when it comes to authentic Jamaican cuisine in Plano. Below is a list of the five most popular Jamaican restaurants in Plano.

Read full story
Chandler, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Chandler, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. One of the best ways to experience the Jamaican food scene is by exploring the local Jamaican restaurants in your city. With Chandler being home to a number of Jamaican immigrants and their descendants, exploring the local Jamaican restaurants is a great way to experience authentic Jamaican cuisine. Here are the top five most popular Jamaican restaurants in Chandler, Arizona.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Durham, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This list highlights the top 5 most popular Jamaican restaurants in Durham, North Carolina. Each one of these restaurants offers authentic cuisine from the island, prepared and served by Jamaican natives.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in St Louis, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. St. Louis is home to an amazing diversity of food, from local eateries to international chains. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that there are so many great Jamaican restaurants in St. Louis. From jerk chicken to ackee and saltfish, so many different options are available. If you’re looking for a delicious Jamaican meal, check out these five spots.

Read full story
Santa Ana, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Santa Ana, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. 5. Cecilia’s Caribbean Cuisine. Their dishes are authentic. Cecilia’s Caribbean Cuisine offers delicious food at a reasonable price. If you want something with a little kick, try the Jerk Chicken. Everything they offer is excellent, and the service is unbeatable.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy