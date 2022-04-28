Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Monty's Good Burger

Monty's Good Burger is a plant-based idea created by a group of friends who couldn't think of a better location to express their love for real, high-quality cuisine. Opened in Southern California in the summer of 2018, has now served over 2 million burgers. Organic draft sodas prepared with pure cane sugar, sparkling house-made lemonade, house-made sauces, and scrumptious signature Organic Oat milk Shakes are all on the menu.

4. Original Tommy's World Famous Hamburgers.

Tom Koulax established Tommy's in 1946. Tom, the son of Greek immigrants, tried his hand at a variety of businesses before opening his first stand near Beverly and Rampart Boulevards in Los Angeles. Their 100 percent beef patties, Tommy's custom sharp American cheese blend, fresh chopped onions, freshly cut beefsteak tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and Tommy's famous all beef chili are all available.

3. Hawkins House Of Burgers

For decades, Hawkins House of Burgers has been a fixture in the Watts district of Southeast Los Angeles. Burgers, hotdogs, chili dogs, and a variety of healthy options are available, ranging from classic to spatiality.

2. The Fix Burger

Since 2008 they welcome both meat eaters and vegans! Angus Beef, Buffalo, Impossible Patties, and a Whole Lot More! Popular Recipes are “Fix on Fire”, “VEGAN Truffle Magic Shrooms”, “Grass-fed Beef Burger”, and “Silver Lake Burger”.

1. Cassell’s Hamburgers

It all started in 1948, when Al Cassell launched Cassell's Hamburgers, which quickly became a Los Angeles institution His enthusiasm for the hamburger goes on, since he is famous for grinding fresh beef every day and preparing his own mayonnaise.