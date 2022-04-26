Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Independence, Missouri

Independence, MO

Independence is a charming city with not only a steeped history but also a growing dining scene. It doesn’t matter what you are craving because the city serves a diverse culinary scene. There are the top five most popular American restaurants you must check in the city.

5. First Watch

The restaurant specializes in delicious creations freshly prepared once an order is made. Their dishes are fresh and award-wining, and they are served for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. The spot prides itself on using fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers. Their menu features dishes like omelets, pancakes, salads, and sandwiches.

4. Clinton’s Soda Fountain

The restaurant is not only known for delicious American dishes but also delicious desserts. They serve tasty drinks at fair prices and in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. If you are looking for great drinks made by professionals, this is the spot.

3. Vivilore

The American restaurant is famous for serving authentic dishes. Their menu is extensive and features special diets like gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian-friendly options served for lunch, dinner and brunch. Make your reservation today to enjoy freshly made dishes in beautiful outdoor seating and spacious indoor dining room.

2. Hereford House

Since the restaurant was founded in 1957, it has upheld its standards of serving traditional American steaks. Their beef is hand-cut daily in their kitchen and cooked over charcoal by the city’s finest grill masters. In addition to the juicy steaks, guests enjoy steak soup, prime rib, seafood, burgers, sandwiches and many more dishes.

1. Corner Cafe Independence

The restaurant owners have been in the culinary industry for a long, and they know what good food is all about. Since it was initiated in 1982, it has been serving the best foods, best services and the best value in a family-friendly atmosphere. They serve vegetarian-friendly options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

