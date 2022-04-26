Meridian, ID

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Meridian, Idaho

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Meridian is the third-largest city in Idaho and establishes itself as a social and cultural center. Although the city is not recognized as a culinary spot, it hosts many unique classic restaurants serving local and international cuisines. These are the top five American restaurants in the city.

5. Grant's Neighborhood Grill

Grant's is an American spot serving seasonal fare with a full bar and a friendly neighborhood. The restaurant uses regionally sourced fresh ingredients to prepare classic dishes centered on steak, seafood, and gourmet burgers. Takeout, delivery is offered, and their guests are encouraged to make reservations.

4. Lucky Fins Meridian

The restaurant welcomes you to a friendly atmosphere to experience the excellent quality and affordable dishes. They pride themselves on original and great-tasting burgers, sandwiches, and fresh seafood. Their menu s diverse and includes special diets served for dinner and lunch.

3. Moe Joe's Breakfast Eatery

Meridian's warm spot is famous for serving delicious classics for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. Their menu is seasonal and enlarging to ensure all their guests find something to eat. Takeout and delivery are available, and they serve a variety of special diets.

2. Fat Guy's Fresh Deli

The restaurant is located at 626South Wells Avenue, and it is a fantastic spot to grab a delicious meal. Their staff is famous for offering dedicated services and ensuring their guests are comfortable. The spot is open for lunch, and it serves a variety of special diets. They offer parking, delivery, and takeout services.

1. Kahootz Pub & Eatery

Located at 1603 North Main Street, the restaurant is the best pub in Meridian, famous for great drinks and excellent American fare. They also serve a variety of special diets like vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. They are open for lunch, dinner, and late-night, and they have spacious outdoor dining and a full bar serving alcohol.

