Lafayette, LA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Lafayette, Louisiana

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Lafayette is a beautiful city that is multiplying with culinary scenes. With stylish restaurants and casual grills, you will definitely find your favorite dish in the city. For the lovers of American delicacies, here are the top five most popular American restaurants you must check out.

5. Prejean's

Prejean's is a famous restaurant known for its delicious lunch specials and weekly specials. For the past forty years, the restaurant has been the locals' favorite spot because of the freshly made dishes served for lunch, dinner, brunch, and late at night. They do special diets and offer private dining facilities.

4. social Southern Table & Bar

An innovative restaurant to enjoy locally-sourced cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Their dishes are reasonably priced and served in large portions for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Make your reservations to enjoy a variety of dishes and special diets on a patio and spacious dining room.

3. Charley G's

The popular restaurant is known for grilling aged beef and fresh seafood in a casual and upscale atmosphere. Their dishes are served for dinner, and their menu s extensive, featuring vegetarian and gluten-free options. Their dining space features a beautiful outdoor ding accompanied by live music and table service.

2. Barden's

Located at 1103 Jefferson Street, Barden's is a beautiful and unique restaurant serving American dishes. The spot is wheelchair accessible, and it offers dine-in, dine-out and curbside services. The restaurant is proud to make all its dishes from scratch using fresh and high-quality ingredients.

1. Half Shell Oyster House

The restaurant is ranked the best in Lafayette because of its delicious American and seafood dishes. Their dishes are prepared daily in their kitchen using fresh ingredients sourced from local producers. Additionally, the restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and brunch and its extensive menu features special diets.

