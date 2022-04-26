Fargo, ND

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo is the largest city in North Dakota, and it is recognized as a cultural center of the state. The city is home to exquisite restaurants offering delicious dishes from seafood and pizzas to juicy steaks. With so many restaurants to choose from, we have prepared a list f the city's top five most popular American restaurants.

5. Porter's Creek Hardwood Grill

The food and ambiance in the restaurant have made it a popular spot. The restaurant serves local cuisine and American dishes accompanied by many vegetarian options. The meals are delicious and are served in large portions at fair prices. Their meals are served for lunch, dinner, brunch, and late at night.

4. Doolittles Woodfire Grill

The restaurant features wood-fired rotisserie cooking. Their meats are woodfired over an open flame and served in large portions at favorable prices. Their menu features dishes like spit-roasted chicken, smoked hanger steak, whipped potatoes, etc. Additionally, the restaurants boast serving over 60 wines by the bottle and thirty selections by the glass.

3. Mezzaluna

Mezzaluna is a vegetarian-friendly restaurant serving a variety of authentic American dishes. This most celebrated restaurant features regionally inspired dishes in spacious, warm indoor dining. Also, they serve special diets and accept reservations.

2. JL Beers

The award-winning restaurant serves delicious burgers with fresh-cut fried potatoes. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night, where guests enjoy various dishes and drinks. The restaurant has warm outdoor seating and offers services like parking, free Wi-Fi, and accepts credit cards.

1. Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews

The restaurant was founded in 2014, and it has grown to be an award-winning spot offering a wide variety of freshly made burgers and craft beers. Their classics are served for lunch, dinner, and late-night in a spacious dining room or beautiful outdoor seating.

