Evansville, IN

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Evansville, Indiana

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Evansville has an abundance of restaurants specializing in every cuisine to choose from. The city, known as the ‘River City’ because of its strategic position on the Ohio River, is the best place to enjoy local salmon and classic American foods cooked by experts. Continue reading to discover the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Jason’s Deli

The restaurant is located at 943 North Green River Road and is a perfect place for quick bites and authentic American dishes. The restaurant is dedicated to serving hot dishes and soups, making it one of the locals’ favorite spots. They serve their dishes for lunch and dinner.

4. Zesto

Zesto is an affordable restaurant serving various dishes for lunch and dinner. The restaurant uses the best and freshest ingredients in preparing its dishes daily from scratch. Additionally, the restaurant accepts Mastercard, credit cards, Discover, and offers free parking off the street.

3. Kite & Key Cafe

Kite & Key Cafe is an excellent place for homecooked dishes. Their breakfast is served all day, and they offer lunch specials in a big dining room and patio seating. They also have a full bar serving eclectic drinks and a large selection of loose teas.

2. Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is located at 1530 North Green River Road and is a fantastic spot to enjoy delicious American foods served for lunch and dinner. Their menu is seasonal and enlarges seasonally to ensure all their guests get something to eat. They offer takeout, table services, television, and parking.

1. Gerst Bavarian Haus

The restaurant is popular for serving American and German dishes in a family-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant is spacious and offers fully equipped private dining rooms to hold conference meetings. They also have extensive outdoor dining where guests enjoy great food and drinks.

