Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Clovis, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Are you craving tasty burgers and sandwiches? Clovis is a fantastic city with a growing scene of American restaurants. From classic restaurants to cafes, the city has something for everyone. Here are the top five most popular American restaurants.

5. Colorado Grill

Located at 10207 Willow Avenue, Colorado Grill is a fantastic spot to enjoy your lunch or dinner. Their staff is famous for being warm and welcoming to all guests and ensuring they have a wonderful dining experience. Their menu s extensive and is freshly prepared every day from fresh ingredients sourced from local producers.

4. Yasemite Falls Cafe

The food and services are the best at this restaurant located at 1455 Shaw Avenue. Their dishes are prepared by expert chefs who have been in the industry for a long time and understand what good food is. The restaurant offers free parking, table services, and alcohol.

3. Jus’ jo’s

The family-friendly restaurant is famous in Clovis for serving various dishes for breakfast, lunch, and brunch in a laid-back atmosphere. The staff is amicable and very attentive in serving their customers. They offer special diets table services and takeout services.

2. Sandy’s Country Junction

Sandy’s country junction is a hidden gem in Clovis, serving freshly made dishes. The restaurant prides itself in serving a diverse menu that features vegetarian-friendly options prepared from fresh vegetables and fruits sourced from top local producers. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch, and it offers free 0ff-street parking.

1. The Mad Duck

The American restaurant and bar pride itself in serving excellent drinks collected from all over the world and freshly made in their kitchen. Their menu features soups, salads, fresh seafood, burgers, chicken, sandwiches, and more dishes served for lunch, dinner, and late at night. Visit the restaurant to enjoy excellent drinks, the best services, and various special diets.