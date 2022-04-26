Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Billings, Montana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Billings has many national parks surrounding it, making it a tourist destination. With many visitors coming for biking or hiking, the city has grown into a home of numerous restaurants. From tasty steaks to delicious burgers and sandwiches, here are the top five American restaurants you must visit.

5. Jake’s Downtown

The locally owned and operated restaurant in Downton Billings was established in 1979 to offer American dishes and juicy steaks. The restaurant offers two separate bars and a casual fine dining room. Also, the restaurant has outdoor seating where various dishes, including special diets, are served.

4. Monatan’s Rib and Chop House

The restaurant serves local cuisines and a variety of American dishes in a family-friendly environment. The restaurant also has a bar that serves alcohol and many other great drinks. Its menu features special diets, and it offers services like private dining, free Wi-Fi, television, gift cards, and parking.

3. Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery

The leading bakery in Billings also serves excellent American fare. Their team is known for offering friendly services and ensuring the customers have a wonderful dining experience. The restaurant offers takeout, delivery, free off-street parking, and accepts Mastercard and Credit cards.

2. Uberbrew

The award-winning brewery offers delicious American cuisines and many internationally recognized beers. The restaurant is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm, and their dishes are served for lunch and dinner. Make your reservation to enjoy a variety of special diets and other dishes in a cozy dining room.

1. The Burger Drive

The Burger drive is the best American restaurant open daily for lunch. Their dishes are delicious and are prepared by experts using only high-quality ingredients sourced regionally. They offer special diets like gluten-free options, and their menu is diverse.

