Westminster, CO

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Westminster, Colorado

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzElM_0fKjEX3M00
Unsplash

There is always something new to try in Westminster. The city has many thriving culinary scenes, and you are sure to enjoy a variety of cuisines, including Italian, Indian, Japanese, and American dishes.

5. Tiller’s Kitchen and Bar

Tiller’s is an American restaurant with a bar and pub. The restaurant prides itself in the bounty of local ranches, farms and craft producers while maintaining a fresh approach to its dishes. Its menu incorporates gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. Moreover, it features takeout, reservations, outdoor seating, private dining, free wi-fi, and a full bar.

4. Ted’s Montana Grill

Ted’s is an American restaurant and steakhouse serving time-honoured American dishes in a hospitable atmosphere. It aims at giving its guests the freshest, most authentic and original experience to make them keep returning. Its menu highlights include house-made desserts, daily soups, cedar plank salmon, crab cakes, and seasonal vegetables.

3. GQue BBQ

GQue is famous for its quick bites and barbecue. The team strives to improve on its hands down BBQ constantly. Its menu accommodates everyone, including gluten-free options. It also features takeout, parking, tv, seating, and outdoor seating.

2. The Lost Cajun

The restaurant features Cajun & creole, and seafood. The Lost Cajun features southern style home cooking, including fried catfish, oysters, shrimp, signature desserts, and entrees. It has an open kitchen and its services are the best. Wine and beer are available to pair with the food, and you will enjoy the beautiful and relaxed atmosphere of its outside seating.

1. Early Bird Restaurant

The chef-driven restaurant offers plenty of delicious breakfast and brunch dishes for the early birds. The services are friendly, and the staff is polite. The atmosphere is great, and everything on its menu is fabulous. It features outdoor seating, street parking, table service, takeout, reservations, and street parking.

