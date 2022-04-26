Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Richardson, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

All American cravings can be satisfied in Richardson. The city has a lot to offer in terms of restaurants offering different cuisines. This article focuses on the 5 most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Mena’s Tex-Mex Grill Cantina

Mena’s offers Mexican, Latin American and American dishes. Its waiter services are quick, and you will love the ambiance. The food is delicious, and the award-winning chef creatively prepares the extensive menu items to give you the best moment. Key specialties include shrimp, margaritas, queso, tex-mex cuisine, draft beer, brisket tacos, ceviche, and mole enchiladas.

4. Free Play Arcade

The restaurant is the best kid-friendly in the city. It has super fun games to entertain kids, and the meals don’t disappoint. You will enjoy delicious buffalo chicken pizza and cheese, among other entrees. It features video games, free wi-fi, free arcade games, and private lot parking.

3. Café Gecko Richardson

The sports bar and restaurant is a classic pizza joint serving plenty of local cuisines to meet everyone’s preferences. Their services are excellent, and the portions are huge. It offers dine-in, reservations, live music, a full bar, waiter services, and outdoor seating.

2. Texas

Texas is a famous steakhouse serving local American cuisines. The restaurant is ideal for special occasions, and the friendly staff will aid in creating the best experience. Key menu items include steak Oscar, appetizers, steak salad, desserts, crab, Delmonico steak, filet mignon, lobster thermidor, and sweet potato fries.

1. The String Bean Restaurant

The restaurant specializes in Southern and American cuisines. It is a favorite go-to place for the best home cooking featuring mashed potatoes, white gravy, pot roast, shrimp, string beans, coconut cream pie, and chicken fried steak. It features free wi-fi, bike parking, private lot parking, happy hour specials, military discount, dine-in, reservations, and outdoor seating.