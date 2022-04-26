Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Hartford, Connecticut

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The restaurants in Hartford range from classic Italian and American cuisines to farm-to-table fare. You can’t lack your favorites from the many options in the city. However, we did the research and below are the 5 most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Trumbull Kitchen

It is a vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly American restaurant. It features takeout, reservations, private dining, table service, a full bar, accepts credit cards, and is wheelchair accessible. Their services are fantastic and quick. As for the menu, you can’t lack your favorites, all deliciously prepared.

4. Black-Eyes Sally’s

The casual American restaurant serves the best local American cuisines, Creole and Cajun. The restaurant boasts award-winning BBQ and southern cooking in a juke joint atmosphere. Here, you will enjoy great dishes and partake in its live blues and jazz music. It features gift cards, takeout, reservations, a tv, accepts credit cards, table services, a full bar, and wheelchair accessibility. Plus, the extensive menu favors everyone.

3. Bear’s Smokehouse

It is your new favorite BBQ joint. They have the best BBQ, and paired with its BYOB; you can create your best moment in its cozy atmosphere. The restaurant features takeout, seating, serves alcohol, and is wheelchair accessible.

2. Max Downtown

The restaurant is famous for serving delicious local cuisines, incorporating vegan and vegetarian-friendly options. Max Downtown is suitable for romantic occasions and large groups. The restaurant frequently flocks with people in its dining and bar areas for the excellent services, great food and refreshing drinks.

1. The Capital Grille

The restaurant is a steakhouse and American restaurant. It serves the best appetizers, soup, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and refreshments. Moreover, it has the best ambiance for birthdays and anniversaries, and it is best known for offering expertly prepared steaks, dry-aged for 18 to 24 days and hand-cut. You can’t miss this!