Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Concord, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Are you in Concord and looking for an excellent restaurant to enjoy American cuisines? Look no further. The article presents 5 of the most famous American restaurants in the city.

5. Concord Tap House

Concord is famous for small plates/tapas and local American dishes. It has a nice staff, and its beer selections are classic. The menu is extensive and has the best options for everyone. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and delivery.

4. Lima

Lima stands out for offering amazingly prepared authentic Peruvian food. Reservations are available for large groups. Everyone loves its Ceviche and Adobo. You will too once you visit the restaurant. All meals are generously served to ensure you eat to your fill. The restaurant features takeout, dine-in, reservations, a full bar, happy hour specials, and outdoor seating.

3. Eureka!

The American bar and restaurant is the best place to dine in. The spot is great, and it is never crowded. They have many offers like a military discount, happy hour specials, private lot parking, free Wi-Fi, vegan options, etc. So, if you are looking for a place to enjoy a lively atmosphere and excellent drinks, look no further.

2. Digger’s Diner Concord

Digger’s is a locals’ favorite restaurant with great value for money. Portions are served in huge sizes, and everything is kept fresh and delicious. Additionally, the restaurant serves many vegetarian-friendly options and offers private lot parking.

1. Min’s Kitchen

Min’s is an exceptional restaurant to visit if you are hungry and looking to enjoy a friendly and comfortable ambiance. It has fantastic customer service, and the menu has all you could ever wish for. Its portions are generous, and you will love the home cooking. It has the best mimosas, crab eggs, and house-cut hash browns.