Concord, CA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Concord, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWlx1_0fKhW7vv00
Unsplash

Are you in Concord and looking for an excellent restaurant to enjoy American cuisines? Look no further. The article presents 5 of the most famous American restaurants in the city.

5. Concord Tap House

Concord is famous for small plates/tapas and local American dishes. It has a nice staff, and its beer selections are classic. The menu is extensive and has the best options for everyone. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and delivery.

4. Lima

Lima stands out for offering amazingly prepared authentic Peruvian food. Reservations are available for large groups. Everyone loves its Ceviche and Adobo. You will too once you visit the restaurant. All meals are generously served to ensure you eat to your fill. The restaurant features takeout, dine-in, reservations, a full bar, happy hour specials, and outdoor seating.

3. Eureka!

The American bar and restaurant is the best place to dine in. The spot is great, and it is never crowded. They have many offers like a military discount, happy hour specials, private lot parking, free Wi-Fi, vegan options, etc. So, if you are looking for a place to enjoy a lively atmosphere and excellent drinks, look no further.

2. Digger’s Diner Concord

Digger’s is a locals’ favorite restaurant with great value for money. Portions are served in huge sizes, and everything is kept fresh and delicious. Additionally, the restaurant serves many vegetarian-friendly options and offers private lot parking.

1. Min’s Kitchen

Min’s is an exceptional restaurant to visit if you are hungry and looking to enjoy a friendly and comfortable ambiance. It has fantastic customer service, and the menu has all you could ever wish for. Its portions are generous, and you will love the home cooking. It has the best mimosas, crab eggs, and house-cut hash browns.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
18957 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Ja’ Grill Hyde brings you authentic Jamaican cuisine in one of Chicago's most popular neighborhoods. Their dishes are inspired by local chefs and influenced by Jamaican tastes. One thing is certain—if you're looking for paradise, you'll find it here. If yo love flavors and spices Ja’ Grill has it all. You can sip their signature Ja’ Rum Patch as you listen to cool Jamaican music in the background.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Cary, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Start your memories with the "Sodalicious Burger," which includes American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Hickory Smoked Bacon, and Sodalicious White & Orange Sauce.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Who knew you could find such incredible Jamaican patties at a place that also serves delicious vegan dishes? It's the perfect blend of flavors for the LA palate! At Cecilia’s you get to enjoy good food as you enjoy the sweet music.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jenivieve’s Jerk Inc is a Jamaican restaurant that serves delicious Jamaican food. They offer several authentic Jamaican dishes and a few fusion dishes. During the season, you can sample four different kinds of cuisine. Reach out to Jenevive’s to cater for your special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries or even meetings.

Read full story
Eugene, OR

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Eugene, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. More than 250,000 burger customization options and 1,000 milkshake variations are available at the local Five Guys. Your ideal dinner is only a few clicks away! Whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100% peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait, they do it all.

Read full story
Ontario, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Ontario, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hamburger Mary's Toledo, is the ideal spot to Eat, Drink, and be... MARY! Come in for a bite to eat and stay for one of our weekly activities. Come on in for a bite and stick around for one of their weekly events. All burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made to order! Most are served with lettuce and pickles on a fresh brioche bun. Try the " Queen Mary Burger” and you will be excited.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin, childhood best friends, dreamed of opening Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint. Aaron and Mike designed the pub that they would want to hang out in, which wasn't too tough given that they grew up as drinking pals. Their burgers are made entirely of 100% American Wagyu beef, and their specials are inventive takes on American classics.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy