Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in College Station, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

From barbecues and burgers to upbeat steaks and international fares, College Station has all the reasons to visit. You can never go hungry in the city, especially if you visit any of the 5 most popular American restaurants listed below.

5. Willie’s Grill & Icehouse

For over 20 years, Willie’s Grill & Icehouse has taken pride in serving great food and fun to locals. What started as a burger joint has flourished into one of the best restaurants and bars in the city. Its menu features fried steak, baby back ribs, burgers, and Texas seafood. Everything is freshly and creatively prepared, giving it the best finger-licking taste.

4. The Republic Steakhouse

If you ask around, The Republic Steakhouse is recognized as the best dining steakhouse in the city. It specializes in seafood and steak alongside an award-winning wine list and handcrafted cocktails. Its services are impeccable, and the atmosphere is relaxed to accommodate everyone.

3. Fish Daddy’s Grill House

If you love seafood, Fish Daddy’s Grill House has plenty of them freshly prepared. The staff are friendly, and the cozy atmosphere is welcoming. Besides, the restaurant features table service, takeout, seating, a full bar, and wheelchair accessibility.

2. Dixie Chicken

The restuarant is among the few places you can’t miss visiting for the excellent services, delicious dishes and tasty drinks. Its menu is constantly updated to incorporate new delicacies, and you can never go wrong with its selections. It features takeout, outdoor seating, a full bar, and parking.

1. Saltgrass Steak House

The award-winning restuarant is worth your visit. It stands out for its certified Angus beef. Each steak is perfectly cooked and topped with garlic butter. Other items like desserts, soups, dressings, and bread are made from scratch and, combined with its legendary hospitality, make the restaurant an excellent place to visit.