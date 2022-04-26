Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Clearwater, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Clearwater has beautiful beaches, and its tropical climate attributes to its huge visitors. When visiting the city, it's good to know where the best culinary scenes are located to enjoy delicious cuisines. This article presents 5 of the most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Clear Sky Café

Near the beach, Clear Sky Café is a no-frills café serving the best seafood-focused menu. It's a favorite place for locals to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner while listening to live music. The restaurant is renowned for upscale gourmet food at affordable prices and served in a relaxed and fun environment.

4. Island Way Grill

The restaurant is famous for serving Asian twist on seafood classics while offering a sushi bar and beautiful water views. The restaurant is popular for its extensive wine list, fresh seafood, award-winning Sunday brunch, and new sushi bar. It is the perfect place to celebrate events, and key specialties include eggs benedict, sushi, salmon, shrimp, fruits, crab, French toast, pancakes, fresh seafood, waffles, desserts, and a kids' station.

3. Badfins Food + Brew

The restaurant was recently voted one of the best on Clearwater Beach, which already tells you it's a must-visit. It features an easygoing standby patio providing brews on taps, classic pub fare, tacos, and live music. It is best known for its fresh seafood, craft beer, sandwiches, and crafted cocktails.

2. Bob Heilman’s Beachcomber

Bob Heilman's is a longtime restaurant having multiple rooms and is best known for its seafood, fried chicken and old Florida charm. The restaurant is perfect for specials date nights, and if you enjoy stiff drinks, delicious food and casual dining on the beach, this is your best option.

1. Watercolor Grill House

The romantic restaurant is one of a kind with a waterfront choice for various fares from sandwiches to steaks, drinks and a piano bar. Watercolor Grill House is a sophisticated and comfortable spacious restaurant focusing on quality ingredients and exceptional services.