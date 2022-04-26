Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Cambridge will surprise you with the many thriving restaurants. If you don’t know where to begin looking for the best restaurants, stick around to find out the 5 best American restaurants in the city. Let’s get started!

5. Desfina Restaurant

Desfina is local’s favorite featuring waiter services, street parking, outdoor seating, takeout, catering services, bike parking, reservations, and delivery. The services are excellent, and its menu items won’t fail you. Everything is freshly prepared, and you will love the experience.

4. The Plough & Stars

The restaurant is a famous historical Irish pub and restaurant. It has become a favorite for visitors and locals for its quality food, unique atmosphere, and great live music nearly every night. The Plough & Stars aims to provide the best drinks, food and music entertainment in the city, and so far, it has achieved that.

3. Area Four

Established in 2011, Area Four restaurant believes in delivering quality food from fresh ingredients locally sourced. Its full bar has unique selections of drinks for perfect pairs with their dishes, and the best nights are experienced on Saturdays.

2. Cambridge Common

Established in 1996, Cambridge Common has remained a comfy and welcoming neighborhood restaurant serving comfort food in huge portions and at affordable prices. The restaurant has a full bar with 30 beers on tap and others which rotate around. Its friendly staff make the place a favorite spot to enjoy mouthwatering food in a comfortable atmosphere.

1. Alden & Harlow

The restaurant stands out for delicious and fresh dishes. The ambiance is great, and the place is super cute. Services are fast and welcoming, and the sweet aroma will invite you in, and the chef will deliver to meet your expectations. It features reservations, delivery, takeout, bike parking, outdoor seating, waiter services and a full bar.

