Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Berkeley, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

We all appreciate a great place to eat. A restaurant is judged based on its food's deliciousness and the excellence of its services. This post analyzed the best American restaurants in Berkeley based on customer reviews, and below are the 5 most popular ones.

5. Gather

Gather is among the best places to enjoy pizza in the city. The restaurant features a café and an organic bar with a beautiful outdoor patio. Its menu features seasonal farm food locally sourced and prepared carefully, and the prices are fair for all menu items, especially vegetarian and omnivores.

4. Skates on The Bay

The restaurant is famous for its fresh market ingredients, spectacular bay views and innovative menu. Skates on The Bay is a beautiful and historic waterfront serving the best seafood, and you will love the views of San Francisco Bay. Private dining rooms are available, ideal for special and intimate occasions.

3. Rick & Ann's Restaurant

The classic restaurant is a local's favorite place for utilizing freshness and various ingredients alongside the available cooking talents to create the best, yet simple, breakfast, lunch and brunch menu. Its comforting foods have a universal appeal, and you can't be disappointed.

2. Angeline's Louisiana Kitchen

Cajun & creole are what drive people to Angeline's Louisiana Kitchen. Additionally, the restaurant offers gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options for lunch, brunch and dinner. It features table service, a full bar, takeout, reservations, and accepts credit cards.

1. Bette's Oceanview Diner

The restaurant is a great breakfast joint loved for fresh and quality dishes. Its staff are accommodating, and the menu has something for everyone. The atmosphere is relaxed, and prices are decent to retain you. It features takeout, seating, and table services and accepts credit cards. Make sure to visit this restaurant for a great experience.