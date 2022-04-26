Ann Arbor, MI

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpMUD_0fKh0SSS00
Unsplash

Ann Arbor may seem to be a small city, but it has an abundance of art, culture and culinary scenes with restaurants serving different fares, including American. Today’s post discusses the 5 most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Carlyle Grill

Established in 2006, Carlyle Grill invites everyone to enjoy its snacks and meals prepared to order. The restaurant utilizes fresh ingredients and offers all-American classics, especially its award-winning smoked baby back ribs. It is delicious!

4. The Golden Egg

The restaurant is ideal for breakfast and lunch in its diner-style setting. Portions are generously served, and the friendly staff will give you a reason to return. If you are looking for excellent food at great prices and served with your best interest at heart, The Golden Egg is the place.

3. Old Town Tavern

Old Town Tavern is a lively local restaurant featuring a large menu of hearty sandwiches, buggers and southern fare and local beers. The restaurant takes reservations and offers delivery, takeout, seating, and free wi-fi. Live music is played, and you will have the best experiences on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

2. Ashley’s Restaurant

Ashley’s has served the city since 1983. The restaurant has excelled in its mission to deliver delicious cuisines alongside a vast selection of brews in its welcoming and friendly setting. The chef knows how best to create unique dishes that pair with the drinks, ensuring you have nothing but the best experience in the restaurant.

1. Haymaker Public House

Established in 2016, Haymaker Public House has your dining experience in mind from the great dishes prepared and craft beers. The services are exceptional, and the atmosphere is fantastic. Happy hour specials are the best, and its full bar will keep you refreshed as you enjoy the tv, free wi-fi and conversations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
18957 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Ja’ Grill Hyde brings you authentic Jamaican cuisine in one of Chicago's most popular neighborhoods. Their dishes are inspired by local chefs and influenced by Jamaican tastes. One thing is certain—if you're looking for paradise, you'll find it here. If yo love flavors and spices Ja’ Grill has it all. You can sip their signature Ja’ Rum Patch as you listen to cool Jamaican music in the background.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Cary, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Start your memories with the "Sodalicious Burger," which includes American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Hickory Smoked Bacon, and Sodalicious White & Orange Sauce.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Who knew you could find such incredible Jamaican patties at a place that also serves delicious vegan dishes? It's the perfect blend of flavors for the LA palate! At Cecilia’s you get to enjoy good food as you enjoy the sweet music.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jenivieve’s Jerk Inc is a Jamaican restaurant that serves delicious Jamaican food. They offer several authentic Jamaican dishes and a few fusion dishes. During the season, you can sample four different kinds of cuisine. Reach out to Jenevive’s to cater for your special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries or even meetings.

Read full story
Eugene, OR

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Eugene, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. More than 250,000 burger customization options and 1,000 milkshake variations are available at the local Five Guys. Your ideal dinner is only a few clicks away! Whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100% peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait, they do it all.

Read full story
Ontario, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Ontario, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hamburger Mary's Toledo, is the ideal spot to Eat, Drink, and be... MARY! Come in for a bite to eat and stay for one of our weekly activities. Come on in for a bite and stick around for one of their weekly events. All burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made to order! Most are served with lettuce and pickles on a fresh brioche bun. Try the " Queen Mary Burger” and you will be excited.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin, childhood best friends, dreamed of opening Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint. Aaron and Mike designed the pub that they would want to hang out in, which wasn't too tough given that they grew up as drinking pals. Their burgers are made entirely of 100% American Wagyu beef, and their specials are inventive takes on American classics.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy