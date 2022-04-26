Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Ann Arbor, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Ann Arbor may seem to be a small city, but it has an abundance of art, culture and culinary scenes with restaurants serving different fares, including American. Today’s post discusses the 5 most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Carlyle Grill

Established in 2006, Carlyle Grill invites everyone to enjoy its snacks and meals prepared to order. The restaurant utilizes fresh ingredients and offers all-American classics, especially its award-winning smoked baby back ribs. It is delicious!

4. The Golden Egg

The restaurant is ideal for breakfast and lunch in its diner-style setting. Portions are generously served, and the friendly staff will give you a reason to return. If you are looking for excellent food at great prices and served with your best interest at heart, The Golden Egg is the place.

3. Old Town Tavern

Old Town Tavern is a lively local restaurant featuring a large menu of hearty sandwiches, buggers and southern fare and local beers. The restaurant takes reservations and offers delivery, takeout, seating, and free wi-fi. Live music is played, and you will have the best experiences on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

2. Ashley’s Restaurant

Ashley’s has served the city since 1983. The restaurant has excelled in its mission to deliver delicious cuisines alongside a vast selection of brews in its welcoming and friendly setting. The chef knows how best to create unique dishes that pair with the drinks, ensuring you have nothing but the best experience in the restaurant.

1. Haymaker Public House

Established in 2016, Haymaker Public House has your dining experience in mind from the great dishes prepared and craft beers. The services are exceptional, and the atmosphere is fantastic. Happy hour specials are the best, and its full bar will keep you refreshed as you enjoy the tv, free wi-fi and conversations.