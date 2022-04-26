Allentown, PA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

American dishes stand out for their deliciousness. The cuisine is popular in every city, and if you are in Allentown, you will enjoy delicacies from its many restaurants. Below are 5 of the most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Union & Finch

Union & Finch is a wine, spirits, beer, and local American restaurant. Its menu features plenty of unique options, and you will enjoy the polite services. The restaurant has a nice atmosphere, and you will enjoy live music as you enjoy the dishes. Ensure to order their finch fries, fried cheese curds, onion burger, swiss mushroom burger, and bourbon caramel sauce.

4. The Schelby

The Schelby is a cocktail bar and American restaurant known as a burger connoisseur spot. It features simple but extremely delicious food. Its ambiance is ideal for dates and dinner parties. It features a full bar, private lot parking, free wi-fi, curbside pickup, takeout, delivery, reservations, dine-in, and waiter services.

3. Morgan’s

Morgan’s is a casual restaurant ideal for groups and special occasions like dates. It features indoor seating, reservations, dine-in, curbside pickup, takeout, and catering services. Moreover, it has a private dining area for private meetings. You will delight in its menu items, including filet mignon, pecan encrusted chicken, Jameson, brie quesadilla, martinis, and other healthy dishes.

2. Wert’s Café

Do you love burgers? Wert’s Café is among the best restaurant serving delicious burgers in the city. The place is amazing! It is clean and friendly, and the food is excellent. Its menu features authentic dishes, cheeseburgers, eggplant fries, vegetables, crab cake sandwiches, onion rings, and whole pies.

1. Pines Dinner Theatre

Pines is an American restaurant featuring a dinner theater and live performances. The shows are lively, and what better way to spend your evening than watching a magnificent show while enjoying delicious meals? The restaurant is open to all, including kids.

