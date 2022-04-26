Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Abilene, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Abilene sits at the heart of West Texas and is home to great dining locations and various colleges. If you are looking to dine in the city, the guide below presents the 5 most popular American restaurants offering the best dishes and services.

5. Texas Cowboy BBQ

Texas Cowboy BBQ will impress you with delicious local American food served in huge portions and having the best BBQ sauce. Its ribs and brisket are phenomenal, with a decent flavor to entice you.

4. Hickory Street café

Friendly services and a relaxed atmosphere characterize Hickory Street Cafe. The small and quiet restaurant is a hidden gem, and its seating is spaciously spaced, giving you room for private conversations. It has a well-executed menu incorporating sandwiches, soups, salads, and delicious desserts. Please don't leave without tasting their zucchini bread.

3. Sweet Thyme Kitchen

The restaurant stands out for its yummy gluten-free rare options. The restaurant is exceptional, and the food is freshly prepared, giving it the best taste. The restaurant offers delivery, dine-in, curbside pickup, and free wi-fi. The great food and services will make you return.

2. Rockin Rollerz

The restaurant is a famous hamburger spot offering food trucks and American fare. It has the best old-timers burgers and its French fries are perfect. You will enjoy its Rockin Roller burgers and walker Texas ranger burgers. They are the best! Military discounts are available, and whether you decide to order takeout or dine-in, you will appreciate their chef's skills.

1. Cypress Street Station

Cypress has been a long staple for locals. The selection of entrees is superb, and the beverages are comprehensive. The prices are reasonable, and the staff are friendly and welcoming. It is a great place to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions. Additionally, it offers catering, dine-in, reservations, waiter services, military discounts, and a full bar.