Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Simi Valley, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Simi Valley is home to exciting restaurants offering excellent services, food, and atmosphere. It does not matter your occasion because the city has restaurants suitable for any event. Here are the five best spots you can’t afford to miss for authentic and classic American dishes!

5. Larsen’s Grill

Although the restaurant may be costly, the food and services are incredible. The restaurant is known for serving juicy prime steaks in a casual and elegant setting. They also have a full bar serving excellent drinks. Make your reservation today to enjoy the best dining experience ever.

4. Urban Cafe

The restaurant crafts a casual and discerning menu prepared from refined local ingredients and blended into tasty bites. All their dishes are made from scratch daily, ensuring they are fresh. Their meals are served for lunch and dinner at extremely affordable prices.

3. The Junkyard Cafe

The American and international restaurant is known for serving great food and ambiance. They serve a variety of dishes that includes vegetarian-friendly and vegan options. Make your reservation to enjoy free parking, delicious foods, and a full bar serving alcohol and other drinks.

2. Reagan Country Cafe

The American cafe is a perfect spot to enjoy a delicious lunch prepared by experts. The restaurant is spacious and offers beautiful outdoor seating that offers excellent views. There is something for everyone at the restaurant, and for those who love special diets, the spot serves vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian-friendly options.

1. The Hat

Are you looking for a spot with delicious food, services, and a great atmosphere? Look no further because the Hat provides precisely that. The restaurant serves American and fast food in a relaxed atmosphere, and their dishes are served for lunch, dinner, and late at night.

