Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Sterling Heights, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The bustling city and one of Michigan’s main suburbs is home to a growing culinary scene with many local and international restaurants serving excellent breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Check the top five most popular American restaurants you must visit in the city!

5. Roger’s Roost

The family-friendly eatery is an American spot serving delicious foods. The restaurant has been serving top-notch food for more than 45 years in a beautiful decor with a cozy atmosphere. Additionally, its menu features appetizers, salads, gourmet burgers, wraps, and salads. It doesn’t matter your age because the restaurant has something for everyone.

4. Phoenix Coney Island

The fine-dining restaurant is located at 40100 Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights. Since it was established in 1973, the spot has been serving American breakfast, burgers, and many casual fares in an elegant setting. Their main goal is to ensure their guests get great value, services, and quality dishes.

3. Johnny Backs Public House

The known restaurant is among the best American serving spots. They offer many delicious dishes for lunch, dinner, and brunch in a casual and elegant atmosphere. Their dishes are served in the beautiful outside seating and a spacious indoor dining room with a television and high chairs.

2. Sterling Bistro

The beautiful spot welcomes all its guests into a creative art display filled with enjoyable tunes and friendly services. Their menu is very creative and filled with delicious dishes and cocktails served for dinner and late at night. Visit the place today to enjoy the freshest fish cooked to perfection by experts and paired with homemade sauces.

1. The Pantry

Located at 34220 Van Dyke Avenue, the Pantry is the best place to have American dishes. Their menu is diverse, featuring many special diets like vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options served for breakfast, lunch, and brunch.