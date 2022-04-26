Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Thousand Oaks, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Thousand Oaks is a famous city with a variety of restaurants. For those who love American dishes, the city has many restaurants serving delicious foods and drinks that you will like. Here are the top five popular American restaurants that will never disappoint you!

5. Harold’s House of Omelets

From salads to soups, the restaurant is the perfect one for serving American foods. Its menu is extensive and includes vegetarian-friendly options, ensuring something for all its guests. Additionally, the spot stands out because of its dedicated team that always welcomes its guests and ensures they have a wonderful dining experience.

4. Mendocino Farms

The restaurant is creative and takes its guests through a culinary adventure made from fresh ingredients. They also serve special diets, and the spot is open for lunch and dinner. Visit the place to enjoy free Wi-Fi, as you will have great food and drinks.

3. Little Calf Creamery and Cafe

Starting in 2015, the restaurant has grown to be the neighborhood hub for delicious food. They serve burgers, sandwiches, salads, soups, and frozen treats. All their sauces and dressing are made in-house from fresh and high-quality ingredients.

2. Bazille

At Bazille, your health and safety are their priority. Once you enter the restaurant, you will notice all the measures they are putting to ensure their guests are safe. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner served in a laid-back atmosphere. They also offer reservations and parking to all their guests.

1. Bandits Bar-B-Q

This is the best American spot in Thousand Oaks, serving mouth-watering dishes and excellent services. The place is open daily for lunch and dinner, served in a casual but elegant spacious dining room. The restaurant encourages its guests to make reservations to enjoy delicious foods and eclectic drinks.