Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Santa Clara, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

With more than 210 000 people, the city is a fantastic destination proud to offer a variety of culinary scenes. From classic American dishes to simple local dishes, there is something for everyone to taste. These five popular locations are a must-visit if you are a lover of American dishes.

5. Sara's Kitchen

Located at 1595 Franklin Street, Sara's Kitchen is a famous American diner spot serving delicious foods in a laid-back atmosphere. Their dishes are freshly prepared from high-quality ingredients sourced locally. Additionally, the restaurant offers many vegetarian options served for lunch, breakfast, and brunch.

4. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse 7 Wine Bar

Are you looking for juicy steaks? Look no further because, at Fleming's, they got you covered. The restaurant is an exceptional prime steak spot served in a casual atmosphere. They also serve handcrafted cocktails and glasses of wine to boost your dining experience. Additionally, if you wish to enjoy their delicious foods from your home, make your order, and it will be delivered almost immediately.

3. Mission City Grill

The full-service restaurant is the perfect spot with great food and ambiance. The restaurant also has a full bar serving elegant drinks in a glass-covered bar. Their menu is extensive, and it features vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dishes. Visit the restaurant to enjoy a quick lunch, breakfast, or relaxed dinner.

2. Birk's Restaurant

The American eatery is famous for serving a diverse menu that includes special diets. No matter your appetite, you will find something interesting to eat from their varied menu. Their professional chefs prepare all their dishes from scratch and pride themselves on using the best locally sourced ingredients.

1. Stan Donut Shop

The American bakery is the best place to grab a quick and delicious breakfast. The bakery is located at 2628 Homestead Road, and its delightful breakfast has made it the locals' favorite breakfast restaurant. They serve gourmet burgers and a variety of sandwiches.