Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Topeka, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Starting with contemporary American cuisines to hearty BBQs and burgers, Topeka has all the good reasons why you should visit. Its dining scenes accommodate everyone, and here are the 5 most popular restaurants to visit to enjoy great American cuisines.

5. Pad Restaurant

Pad Restaurant offers fast food and quick bites. It is a Topeka Icon and a great place for family meals. The family-friendly atmosphere is such a vibe, and the services are the best. It features takeout, parking and wheelchair accessibility.

4. Bobo's Drive-In

Bobo's has delicious hamburgers. The atmosphere is fantastic, the food is fresh, and there is something for everyone. You will love its shakes, fries, burgers, and onion rings. Bobo's Drive-In deserves a visit for its genuine retro coolness and great food and services.

3. The Burger Stand Topeka

The restaurant is renowned for quick bites, local cuisines and a full bar. Since 2011, the restaurant has served quality dishes, including fries, burgers and vegetarian options. It is ideal for drinks, dinner, lunch and late night. Ensure to try its hot dogs, burgers and malts.

2. The Wheel Barrel

If you are yearning for a yummy lunch, The Wheel Barrel offers that. Your urges will be satisfied, and the restaurant's ambiance will amaze you. It features a full bar, live music, television, takeout, outdoor seating, table service, and wheelchair accessibility.

1. Lonnie Q's BBQ

Lonnie Q’s is a barbecue and American restaurant that will gladden your heart from when you step in. The staff is welcoming, the sweet aroma is inviting, and the tempting menu will retain you. The restaurant is clean, and the food is served hot and fresh. Lonnie offers more quality food than you can handle to ensure you keep returning to try something new.