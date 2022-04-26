Topeka, KS

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Topeka, Kansas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLEkK_0fKfPzFl00
Unsplash

Starting with contemporary American cuisines to hearty BBQs and burgers, Topeka has all the good reasons why you should visit. Its dining scenes accommodate everyone, and here are the 5 most popular restaurants to visit to enjoy great American cuisines.

5. Pad Restaurant

Pad Restaurant offers fast food and quick bites. It is a Topeka Icon and a great place for family meals. The family-friendly atmosphere is such a vibe, and the services are the best. It features takeout, parking and wheelchair accessibility.

4. Bobo's Drive-In

Bobo's has delicious hamburgers. The atmosphere is fantastic, the food is fresh, and there is something for everyone. You will love its shakes, fries, burgers, and onion rings. Bobo's Drive-In deserves a visit for its genuine retro coolness and great food and services.

3. The Burger Stand Topeka

The restaurant is renowned for quick bites, local cuisines and a full bar. Since 2011, the restaurant has served quality dishes, including fries, burgers and vegetarian options. It is ideal for drinks, dinner, lunch and late night. Ensure to try its hot dogs, burgers and malts.

2. The Wheel Barrel

If you are yearning for a yummy lunch, The Wheel Barrel offers that. Your urges will be satisfied, and the restaurant's ambiance will amaze you. It features a full bar, live music, television, takeout, outdoor seating, table service, and wheelchair accessibility.

1. Lonnie Q's BBQ

Lonnie Q’s is a barbecue and American restaurant that will gladden your heart from when you step in. The staff is welcoming, the sweet aroma is inviting, and the tempting menu will retain you. The restaurant is clean, and the food is served hot and fresh. Lonnie offers more quality food than you can handle to ensure you keep returning to try something new.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
18905 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Ja’ Grill Hyde brings you authentic Jamaican cuisine in one of Chicago's most popular neighborhoods. Their dishes are inspired by local chefs and influenced by Jamaican tastes. One thing is certain—if you're looking for paradise, you'll find it here. If yo love flavors and spices Ja’ Grill has it all. You can sip their signature Ja’ Rum Patch as you listen to cool Jamaican music in the background.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Cary, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Start your memories with the "Sodalicious Burger," which includes American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Hickory Smoked Bacon, and Sodalicious White & Orange Sauce.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Who knew you could find such incredible Jamaican patties at a place that also serves delicious vegan dishes? It's the perfect blend of flavors for the LA palate! At Cecilia’s you get to enjoy good food as you enjoy the sweet music.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jenivieve’s Jerk Inc is a Jamaican restaurant that serves delicious Jamaican food. They offer several authentic Jamaican dishes and a few fusion dishes. During the season, you can sample four different kinds of cuisine. Reach out to Jenevive’s to cater for your special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries or even meetings.

Read full story
Eugene, OR

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Eugene, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. More than 250,000 burger customization options and 1,000 milkshake variations are available at the local Five Guys. Your ideal dinner is only a few clicks away! Whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100% peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait, they do it all.

Read full story
Ontario, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Ontario, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hamburger Mary's Toledo, is the ideal spot to Eat, Drink, and be... MARY! Come in for a bite to eat and stay for one of our weekly activities. Come on in for a bite and stick around for one of their weekly events. All burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made to order! Most are served with lettuce and pickles on a fresh brioche bun. Try the " Queen Mary Burger” and you will be excited.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin, childhood best friends, dreamed of opening Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint. Aaron and Mike designed the pub that they would want to hang out in, which wasn't too tough given that they grew up as drinking pals. Their burgers are made entirely of 100% American Wagyu beef, and their specials are inventive takes on American classics.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy