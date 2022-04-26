Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in New Haven, Connecticut

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

New Haven boasts an exciting foodie scene with options like Italian cuisines, American cuisine, farm-to-table fare, and other contemporary restaurants. Below are the 5 most popular American restaurants.

5. Tavern on State

The Tavern is an American restaurant with a cocktail bar. It features curbside pickup, takeout, delivery, outdoor seating, dine-in, reservations, and street parking. The food is delicious, the staff is friendly, and the presentation is impeccable. Its burgers and desserts are amazing!

4. Christopher Martins Restaurant

The restaurant features gastropub and local American cuisine. The attentive staff will make you feel at home, and the chef will delight you with sweet food. The menu is extensive to include everyone's preferences, like salads, wine, beer, burgers, candied pecans, chicken, and desserts.

3. Bella's Cafe

Bella's is a great spot for breakfast. The menu is accommodating, and the atmosphere is ideal for special occasions. It has excellent combinations of flavors. Key specialties include chicken, waffles, fried catfish, shrimp, French toast, raspberry, home fries, fresh fruits, brie cheese, and crispy chicken. Moreover, beer and wine are available.

2. ZINC New Haven

You will always have a great time and feel at home at Zinc New Haven. The knowledgeable staff are ready to assist and explain anything, and you will feel at home. Food is served fresh and hot, and you will enjoy its desserts, gnocchi, appetizers, cocktails, steak, mousse cake, duck nachos, bourbon, noodles, salmon, and tuna.

1. Next Door

For delicious pizza and small plates, Next Door got your back. The services are great, the staff is friendly, and the prices are reasonable. Next Door is renowned for its pizzas, and it's no surprise it is a local's favorite pizza place. Private dining is available for special events, and the restaurant has a full bar with classic selections of drinks. You will enjoy it.