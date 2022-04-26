Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Midland, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Midland is varied with dining restaurants for everyone, including Greek cuisines, award-winning barbecue, and American cuisines. Read on to discover the 5 most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Librado

Librado is an American restaurant famous for its selection of fresh seafood. The experience is great, with the cozy atmosphere, quality services, friendly waiter services, and delicious dishes. Visit and enjoy the tasty and fresh seafood.

4. Riley’s Bar & Grill

Riley’s is characterized by bike parking, live music, dine-in, takeout, delivery, free wi-fi, catering services, a pool table, a full bar, and happy hour specials. The atmosphere is conducive for a relaxed time as you enjoy its fresh foods.

3. Michael’s Charcoal Grill

Michael’s is a family restaurant with the best barbeque. The food and services are excellent, ideal for dinner and lunch meals. If you are in for a quick meal, this is the place. Beer and wine are plenty and in different flavors, and its menu includes many vegetarian options.

2. Browns Bar B Q LLC

The restaurant features caterers, food trucks and barbeque. If it is your first time, you will likely make it your favorite place for the sweet food served. It features takeout, curbside pickup, catering services, bike parking, and outdoor seating and offers vegan options. Signatures dishes include its tender brisket and BBQ sauce.

1. Wall Street Bar & Grill

Wall Street is renowned for its unique seafood and tasty local American dishes. The old-style restaurant has long, narrow dining rooms and its staff are well dressed to impress you with professionalism from the start. Its menu items have lasting quality, and the chef knows how best to prepare the meals. The desserts are delicious, and the prices are fair for all menu items. Takeout, delivery, reservations, and dine-in are offered.