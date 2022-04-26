Columbia, MO

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Columbia, Missouri

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Are you in Columbia and looking to enjoy great American cuisines? Check out our pick for the 5 most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Flat Branch Pub & Brewing

This restaurant is an excellent place to visit. It has an upscale industrial setting and a spacious patio. Its extensive menu incorporates award-winning hand-crafted beers and gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian-friendly options. Still, it serves classic beer and wine selections.

4. G & D Steak House

G & D Steak House is for you if you love steaks alongside other American dishes. It has a family-friendly atmosphere, and the staff is friendly. It features table service, parking, takeout, and seating. Moreover, it offers many payment methods, including credit cards, Discover, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and digital payments.

3. D Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

D Rowe's is a bar, pub, and American restaurant. It has an extensive menu featuring a kid's menu, desserts, beverages, seafood, pasta, sandwiches, burgers, BBQ classics, entrees, soups, salads, and appetizers. The restaurant was established in 2002, and it features free wi-fi, table services, takeout, outdoor seating, table services, private dining, and wine and beer.

2. Murry's

Murry's stands out for delicious food and great services. The restaurant features live music to entertain guests, and its jazz bar avails classic selections. Additionally, it offers takeout, parking, and table services and accepts credit cards. It is ideal for lunch, dinner and late night.

1. C C's City Broiler

The steakhouse and American restaurant is your place for the best dining experience. The restaurant has friendly staff, and their steaks and seafood are excellent. You can't go wrong with its menu. It's full of goodies. Gluten-free options are available, and it features table service, a full bar, private dining, parking, and wheelchair accessibility.

